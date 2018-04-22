Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan: No lineup decisions for Game 6

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Sunday, April 22, 2018, 1:45 p.m.
Updated 1 hour ago

PHILADELPHIA — With the possibility of losing center Evgeni Malkin but getting winger Patric Hornqvist back, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan was asked if he was ready to reveal any decisions just two hours before Game 6 of the first-round playoff series with the Flyers.

“I think you know the answer,” Sullivan said.

When asked about the availability of defenseman Ivan Provorov, who left Game 5 with a shoulder injury, Flyers coach Dave Hakstol had a similar response: “I don't have any updates on any of our players.”

Game 6 starts at 3 p.m. Sunday at Wells Fargo Center. The Penguins lead the best-of-seven series, 3-2.

Hornqvist skated while wearing a full-contact jersey in Saturday's practice at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry, an indication that he could return after missing the past two games with an undiscolosed upper-body injury. That could provide a boost to a power play that went 0 for 5 without him in the 4-2 loss in Game 5.

“Patric's a guy that does all the thankless jobs that you can't necessarily quantify,” Sullivan said. “He retrieves pucks. He takes cross-checks in front of the net. He takes the goalie's sight lines away. He creates opportunity for the other guys on the ice because of what he does out there. He's willing to go to the battle areas. He's as good a player in front of the net as there is in the league, in my opinion. For all those reasons, he opens up ice for the other guys that are really talented guys.

“But goaltenders in this league are really good and usually if they see the puck they're more than likely to stop it. Patric's a guy that takes sight lines away, makes it hard for goaltenders to find the puck. Even if they make a positional save because they can't see it they can't control the rebound. Usually, if the opportunity presents itself, the rest of the group is pretty good at taking advantage of that.”

Malkin appeared to injure his left knee in the first period of Game 5, and didn't practice Saturday. If Malkin doesn't play against the Flyers, it could lead to an increased role for center Derick Brassard. Brassard, acquired from Ottawa at the trade deadline, had an assist and registered eight shots and four hits in 15:09 minutes of ice time in Game 5 on Friday at PPG Paints Arena.

“I thought he was noticeable. His line was noticeable almost every shift they were on the ice,” Sullivan said. “The guys who played with him had really strong games, as well. There was a lot of speed on his wings. They put a lot of pressure on the Flyers' defensemen, forced a lot of turnovers and created a lot of offense off of it.

“So, there was a lot to like about Derick's game. He's such a good player and a cerebral player. He sees the ice well. He can make plays in traffic. He's got good puck poise and he's a sound defensive center-iceman. He won a lot of faceoffs for us, so there was a lot to like about his game. As I said — and I told him the same thing — I thought it was his best game as a Penguin.”

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

