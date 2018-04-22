Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Evgeni Malkin out for Game 6, but Penguins get Patric Hornqvist back in lineup

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Sunday, April 22, 2018, 2:45 p.m.
The Penguins' Evgeni Malkin gets around the Flyers' Andrew MacDonald in the first period Friday, April 20, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
PHILADELPHIA — Evgeni Malkin will miss Game 6 of the of the first-round playoff series with the Flyers Sunday at Wells Fargo Center, but the Penguins did get Patric Hornqvist back,

Malkin missed Saturday's practice at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry after an apparent knee injury in the first period of Game 5 Friday night at PPG Paints Arena. Malkin has three goals and five points in the best-of-seven series, which the Penguins lead, 3-2.

Hornqvist, who missed the past two games with an upper-body injury, skated in pre-game warmups. Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov also skated.

The Penguins also scratched Dominik Simon and have Carter Rowney centering their fourth line.

The Penguins lines will look like this: Sidney Crosby centering Hornqvist and Jake Guentzel; Riley Sheahan replaces Malkin, centering Carl Hagelin and Phil Kessel; Derrick Brassard centering Bryan Rust and Conor Sheary; and Rowney centering the fourth line, with Zach Aston-Reese and Tom Kuhnhackl.

Simon had been on the first line with Crosby and Guentzel.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

