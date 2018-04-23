Penguins mic up 'super lucky' Jake Guentzel for historic Game 6

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Penguins picked the right player to mic up for Sunday's Game 6 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.

The team had Jake Guentzel wear a microphone as he scored four goals to lead the Penguins to an 8-5 series-clinching victory.

We mic'd one player in Game 6.We think we hit the Jakepot. pic.twitter.com/IGbEVBdQMP — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 23, 2018

The highlight of the video was Flyers winger Dale Weise downplaying Guentzel's achievements at the center-ice faceoff after the Penguins winger scored his third goal of the game.

"Oh my God, you got super lucky from here," Weise said.

Ten seconds later, Guentzel scored his fourth goal of the game.

