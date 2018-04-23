Penguins, Capitals meet in playoff showdown for 3rd straight year

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For the third consecutive season, the matchup is the same.

It's hammer vs. nail in the Metropolitan Division finals.

Alex Ovechkin scored a pair of goals as the Washington Capitals defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets, 6-3, on Monday night to close out a first-round series in six games and earn a second-round date with the Penguins.

In each of the last two seasons — not to mention in the second round of the 2009 playoffs — the Capitals came into a playoff showdown with the Penguins with a better record in the regular season and a more complete team on paper, only to run into the same championship stumbling block time and time again.

Last season, the Capitals rallied in Game 5 and game 6 only to fall victim to a Marc-Andre Fleury shutout in Game 7. The year before that, a Nick Bonino overtime goal in Game 6 was the dagger.

This season, the set-up is similar.

The Capitals won the Metropolitan Division with 105 points, finishing five points clear of the second-place Penguins. The teams split the season series 2-2, but the Penguins lost the most pivotal matchup, falling 3-1 at home April 1.

In the first round of the playoffs, the Capitals rallied for four consecutive wins to finish off the Blue Jackets. The Penguins, meanwhile, were having a hard time closing out the Flyers until Jake Guentzel exploded onto the scene with four goals in the second half of Game 6.

In other words, the Capitals will have home-ice advantage and a slight edge in momentum, just like they have in the past.

Once the pre-series hype concludes, the Capitals will be led by Ovechkin, as they have been for more than a decade. The 32-year-old Russian winger led the league with 49 goals this season.

"He's got an exceptional shot, I think the best in the NHL," defenseman Olli Maatta said. "We just gotta be aware of when he's on the ice and where he is."

While goalie Braden Holtby has struggled at times this season, he looks to have righted himself at the right time, reclaiming his starting job during the Columbus series.

"They're a really good team," coach Mike Sullivan said earlier this season. "They've got a lot of balance. They're getting scoring throughout their lineup. They've got a solid defense corps. They've got a real good goalie.

"They're one of the top teams in the league. It's going to take our very best to beat them."

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.