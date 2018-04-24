East Pittsburgh funeral home sends condolences to Philadelphia Flyers playoff run
A memorable epitaph for the Philadephia Flyers' 11-day playoff run was penned by staff at an East Pittsburgh funeral home.
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory directed condolences toward Flyers fans after the Penguins eliminated them Sunday in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
The customized prayer cards made by the funeral home and posted on their social media account wish the Flyers team better luck next year, but "In Loving Memory" might be a bit of a stretch for Pens fans. Will the funeral home near Turtle Creek have something to say at the end of the Pens' next matchup? Fingers crossed.
The Pens are set to meet the Washington Capitals for the third consecutive year in the Metropolitan Division finals.
Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.