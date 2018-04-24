Evgeni Malkin, Carl Hagelin absent from Penguins practice

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Evgeni Malkin and Carl Hagelin were absent from Penguins' practice Tuesday, their first workout since advancing to the second round of the playoffs.

Malkin did not play in the Game 6 victory at Philadelphia after suffering a lower-body injury during the prior game in Pittsburgh. Hagelin left Game 6 after absorbing a brutal check from the Flyers' Claude Giroux and has an upper-body injury.

Penguins first practice of the second round. Evgeni Malkin and Carl Hagelin not present. Everyone else is. pic.twitter.com/6zVuuJzmgb — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) April 24, 2018

After practice ended, Malkin was spotted walking around the area around the Penguins' locker room. There were no braces, bandages or any hindrances on his legs, but he did have a very slight limp.

"They both are day-to-day," coach Mike Sullivan said after practice at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township.

The Penguins did not take traditional line rushes during the practice, so there was no indication how the lineup could appear if neither Hagelin nor Malkin is able to play when the second-round series against the Washington Capitals begins later this week.

Sunday, Riley Sheahan and Zach Aston-Reese were bumped up from fourth-line roles to the second line alongside Phil Kessel, and Carter Rowney was a lineup addition in the absence of Malkin.

The lone other forward on the active roster is Dominik Simon. Simon had an assist in each Games 4-5 of the first round when he was filling in for an injured Patric Hornqvist.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.