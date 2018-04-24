Evgeni Malkin, Carl Hagelin absent from Penguins practice

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Evgeni Malkin and Carl Hagelin were absent from Penguins' practice Tuesday, their first workout since advancing to the second round of the playoffs.

Malkin did not play in the Game 6 victory at Philadelphia after suffering a lower-body injury during the prior game in Pittsburgh. Hagelin left Game 6 after absorbing a brutal check from the Flyers' Claude Giroux in Game 6 and he has an upper-body injury.

Penguins first practice of the second round. Evgeni Malkin and Carl Hagelin not present. Everyone else is. pic.twitter.com/6zVuuJzmgb — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) April 24, 2018

After practice ended, Malkin was spotted walking around the area around the Penguins' locker room. There were no braces, bandages or any hindrances on his legs, but he did have a very slight limp.

The Penguins will face the Washington Capitals in the second round for the third consecutive year.

"They both are day to day," coach Mike Sullivan said after practice at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township.

