History favors Penguins against Capitals, but players shrug

Zach Aston-Reese has played against the Washington Capitals once in his young NHL career, and it won't be until later this week the Penguins forward will have faced them in the playoffs.

But Aston-Reese has a pretty good idea how the Capitals feel in facing the Penguins, their longtime nemesis. And his empathy comes from similar “little brother”-style feelings in playing the proverbial nail to a heated rival's hammer.

Aston-Reese played at Northeastern, a Boston-area school that, as Aston-Reese put it Tuesday after Penguins practice, played “third wheel” in the city to the more established Boston College and Boston University.

When Aston-Reese was playing, it'd been almost three decades since Northeastern had won Boston's renowned annual “Beanpot” four-school tournament. Boston University and Boston College had combined to win the 23 Beanpots between 1994 and Aston-Reese's junior year.

“That,” Aston-Reese said, “was something I was pretty bitter about while at school.”

Imagine how Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom and the rest of the Capitals and their fans feel. It's been 24 years since the franchise has beaten the Penguins in a playoff series.

Washington gets another crack at the Penguins in a second-round series that begins Thursday. The Capitals have lost nine of 10 playoff series against the Penguins, including seven in a row.

Of more recent vintage, and of more relevance to this series, the Penguins have eliminated the Capitals in the second round each of the past two postseasons. They've done so three times in the Ovechkin era.

“Being a part of (the losing end of one-sided rivalry) for that long, it's something that grows on you,” Aston-Reese said. “ ‘Hatred' seems like a strong word, but it's something inside you that grows.”

Eleven times over the past 26 seasons, the Penguins and Capitals have met in the playoffs. The Penguins have faced Washington half of the 22 occasions they've made the postseason in that span. It's even more than 50 percent (11 of 20 times) for the Capitals.

Worse for Washington, if the Penguins win this series, they will have ended a full half of the Capitals' past 20 playoff runs dating to 1991.

True, none of the current players or coaches was around for the majority (seven) of those 10 prior series, and only a handful were present for any more than the 2015 and '16 Penguins' wins.

Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang and Sergei Gonchar (then a player, now an assistant coach) were with the Penguins when they got past the Capitals during the 2009 second round. Brooks Orpik was with the Penguins then but is in his fourth season with Washington now. Ovechkin, Backstrom and Jay Beagle were young forwards then, 30-somethings now. John Carlson was with the Capitals in 2009 but did not appear in the playoffs.

In short, other than the past two years, the one-sided postseason history of Penguins-Capitals has no tangible bearing on how this series will play out.

“It's a new year. The series is going to play out differently,” Letang said. “The game is going to be won differently. You don't know how it's going to go this time.”

Adept in coachspeak as he is at scoring mid-air goals, there was a better chance Crosby would announce his retirement Tuesday than concede that the Penguins have a mental edge over the Capitals based on their past playoff dominance against them.

“(Who wins) depends on what you do in (this) series and how you play,” Crosby said. “I don't think (a psychological edge) plays a big role.”

As Letang pointed out, each of the three postseason meetings over the past decade went six or seven games. The aggregate score of those 20 games is 63-55, not at all lopsided.

“Any time you get further in the playoffs, and you play a team multiple times in the playoffs, things get a lot more intense and a little more heated,” Penguins forward Bryan Rust said. “And it makes the rivalry that much more heated, makes it that much more fun.”

Over the past quarter century-plus, it's been much more fun for the Penguins. Even when things begin to appear as if they are going wrong, they go right: In seven of the nine series the Penguins have beaten the Capitals since 1991, they faced a series deficit. In four of those nine, they overcame a two-game deficit.

“It's always been a fun series to watch,” said center Riley Sheahan, whom the Penguins acquired in October. “And I always could imagine it was lot of fun to play in. I know lot of guys are looking forward to it.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.