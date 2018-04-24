Hockey TV ratings in Pittsburgh tops in U.S. by significant margin

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In a marketing campaign long ago, the Red Wings dubbed Detroit as "Hockeytown." But by one fairly significant measure, at least, Pittsburgh hockey fans skate circles around those in southeastern Michigan.

Pittsburghers are watching the Stanley Cup playoffs on TV at a rate that dwarfs that just about of every other city in the country. According to an NBC release, Pittsburgh is by far the top local market for viewership of the NHL postseason through 12 days of playoff games on TV.

Pittsburgh's average rating of 2.50 is almost 25 percent higher than the second-highest rated market (Buffalo, 2.02) and is more than twice as high than all but two U.S. markets (Buffalo and Nashville at 1.63).

The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Penguins are a major draw. Sunday afternoon's Game 6 Penguins' series-clinching victory against the Philadelphia Flyers on NBC was the most-watched game of the 2018 playoffs and the most-watched afternoon first-round game since 2014.

NBC reports its average total audience of 751,000 through the first 12 days of the NHL playoffs is its highest since 2014.

