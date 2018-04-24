Penguins' Matt Murray: Capitals' Braden Holtby 'a guy I really look up to'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As one of three active goalies in the league who can say he twice has backstopped a team to a Stanley Cup championship, Matt Murray seemingly has few peers. But then you remember he's 23 years old, and it instantly becomes apparent he still has plenty of mentors he's admired over the years against whom he now competes.

One of those is the Capitals' Braden Holtby, a goalie five years his senior who has won a Vezina Trophy and tied the NHL record for wins in a season (48 in 2015-16).

"He's one of the best in the world," Murray said. "He's a tough competitor, he's tough mentally. He's a guy I really look up to. He's one of the best, and he showed it."

Goaltending, on BOTH sides, pretty mediocre in reg. season seriesMatt Murray: (2-2) .899%, 3.01 GAABraden Holtby: (2-2) .897%, 3.60 GAA pic.twitter.com/W9yklqkara — Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) April 24, 2018

Holtby regained Washington's starting job after coach Barry Trotz began the playoffs with Philipp Grubauer.

Since he became an NHL regular less than 21⁄2 years ago, Murray has won postseason duels with Vezina winners Holtby, Henrik Lundqvist and Sergei Bobrovsky as well as this year's Vezina favorite, Andrei Vasilevskiy.

"There are lots of guys that I feel honored to play across from," Murray said, "but at the end of the day, I am worried about my game."

Murray is coming off an inconsistent first round in which he had two shutouts but allowed 13 goals in the other four games against Philadelphia. He had a 2.20 goals-against average and .911 save percentage in the series. His even-strength save percentage was .912.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.