Penguins notebook: Evgeni Malkin, Carl Hagelin ruled out of Game 1 against Capitals

The Penguins will open the Metropolitan Division finals without their superstar second-line center and his trusty left-wing sidekick.

Evgeni Malkin and Carl Hagelin skated on their own Wednesday morning, but will not play in Game 1 against the Washington Capitals on Thursday night, coach Mike Sullivan said.

Malkin, out after suffering an apparent left knee injury last Friday, will make the trip to Washington.

Hagelin, who suffered an upper-body injury on a hit by Flyers captain Claude Giroux on Sunday, will not travel with the team.

During Thursday's practice, the Penguins replaced the injured two-thirds of their second line by using Riley Sheahan at center and Dominik Simon on the left wing with right wing Phil Kessel. The third line of Conor Sheary, Derick Brassard and Bryan Rust remained intact.

Sullivan said his combinations were not necessarily based on a desire to have a balanced, three-line attack. They were based on chemistry certain players have shown.

“I think we're trying to find complementary skill sets, guys that have shown an ability to work together and be successful,” Sullivan said. “We have some history to draw on. Based on that history, we're trying to make decisions that make us the most competitive.”

For example, Kessel and Sheahan seemed to work better together in the regular season than Kessel and Brassard did.

“Whenever you get a chance to play with someone for an extended stretch, it helps,” Kessel said. “I was able to play with (Sheahan), like, 20 games this year. You build a little chemistry, know where people are. He's a good player. You watch him play and he does all the little things right and he's got really good skills, too.”

Running from the law

Given Washington's success on the power play in the first round – the Capitals went 9 for 27 against Columbus – the Penguins will be focused on staying out of the penalty box Thursday night.

But what does that mean, exactly? No player goes into a game planning on being penalized.

“It means you have to work harder to be in good position,” defenseman Jamie Oleksiak said. “Usually, if guys are using their sticks, it's because they got beat. It's usually, I don't want to say laziness, but you're definitely kind of behind the play. It's making sure you're in the right spot and have body position and stick position. Just don't be careless.”

It also means avoiding unnecessary shenanigans.

“We're a team that plays hard between the whistles and does a pretty good job of staying out of the extracurricular stuff,” Oleksiak said. “You see in the Philly series, I think a lot of guys try to get us off our game after the whistle. We've just got to stick to our game and stick to playing hard whistle to whistle.”

Capitals injury report

Washington is also dealing with the absence of a top-six winger, as Andre Burakovsky is week to week after having minor surgery to treat an upper-body injury suffered in Game 2 of the first round against Columbus.

Burakovsky scored in Game 5 and Game 6 against the Penguins last season as the Capitals rallied to win twice to force a decisive seventh game.

Winger T.J. Oshie has routinely missed practice with an apparent lower-body injury down the stretch and into the playoffs, but Capitals coach Barry Trotz said he'll be in the lineup against the Penguins.

Draft pick signed

The Penguins signed 2017 fifth-round pick Linus Olund to a three-year entry-level deal Wednesday. A 6-foot, 185-pound forward, Olund, 20, had eight goals and 23 points in 51 games in the Swedish Elite League this season. He has joined Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on a tryout. His contract kicks in next season.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.