Five key matchups in Penguins-Capitals series

The ref raises his arm, skates to the penalty box and announces an infraction on a Penguins player.

With that, goalie Matt Murray's eyes dart and his mind races.

“They've got shot threats from the top and (Alex) Ovechkin on the right,” Murray said. “(Nicklas) Backstrom is a deceptive, good passer. They're good with the puck, got a guy net front, so they're good.”

They're good all right, and how the Penguins deal with Washington's power play could be the key to the Metropolitan Division finals, which begin Thursday night.

Here is a look at five key matchups:

1. Capitals power play vs. Penguins penalty kill

The power play wasn't just the Capitals' bread and butter in the first round against Columbus. It was their bread, butter, soup, salad, entree and dessert.

The Blue Jackets outscored the Capitals, 13-12, at five-on-five in the series but lost anyway because Washington's power play went 9 for 27 and scored at least once in every game.

Defenseman John Carlson led the Capitals with nine points in the first round. Eight of them came on the power play. All six of Backstrom's assists came with the man advantage. Likewise with all three of scoring winger T.J. Oshie's goals.

Sidney Crosby's line scored more goals at five-on-five in the first round (13) than Washington's entire team (12).

Get the picture? For the Penguins to win the series, they'll need to, first and foremost, stay out of the box but also perform well on the penalty kill.

They did that in the Flyers series, stopping 19 of 21 opportunities, but the caliber of competition obviously goes up from here.

2. Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel vs. Matt Niskanen and Dmitry Orlov

It's almost as obvious what Washington's No. 1 defensive priority must be. They need to slow down the high-flying combination of Crosby and Guentzel. When they were on the ice together five-on-five in the first round, the Penguins outscored the Flyers, 13-2.

Washington coach Barry Trotz likely will task the defense pair of Matt Niskanen and Dmitry Orlov with that job.

When Niskanen and Orlov were on the ice together at even strength in the regular season, the Capitals outscored their opponents, 49-40. They should provide a stern test for Crosby and Guentzel.

3. Mike Sullivan vs. Washington's weak links

Due to a salary-cap crunch, Washington had to overhaul its defense since the last playoff meeting between the teams. Gone are Kevin Shattenkirk, Karl Alzner and Nate Schmidt. They were replaced by Michal Kempny, Christian Djoos and Jakub Jerabek.

The new defensemen will have bull's-eyes on their backs when Sullivan is looking for advantageous matchups, especially at home.

4. Penguins playoff defense vs. Penguins regular-season defense

Coming into the playoffs, team defense looked to be a weak link for the Penguins. In the regular season, they ranked 20th in the league in goals against.

In the first round against the Flyers, they tightened up considerably. At even strength, for instance, they allowed about six fewer shots and almost two-thirds of a goal less per 60 minutes than they did in the regular season. Their goalie save percentage went up from .910 to .915.

The Penguins, obviously, need that trend to continue.

5. Braden Holtby vs. the ghosts of 2017

Holtby seems to have his act back together after a tough second half of the regular season. He wrested the starter's net from Philipp Grubauer two games into the first round against Columbus and turned in a .932 save percentage once he did.

That kind of performance would give the Penguins some serious trouble. On the other hand, if he reprises the .887 save percentage he fashioned in the playoff meeting between the rivals last year, the Capitals are pretty much cooked.

