Capitals' Tom Wilson throws shade at Pittsburgh on eve of playoff opener

As if Penguins fans needed another reason to jeer Tom Wilson, the physical Washington Capitals winger gave them one Wednesday.

In discussing the third straight second-round playoff matchup between the Capitals and Penguins, Wilson was asked by a reporter whether he was considering renting in Pittsburgh since the teams face each other so often.

“I'm definitely not gonna get a condo in Pittsburgh. That would be the last place,” Wilson said, according to a post on Associated Press hockey writer Stephen Whyno's Twitter account.

Wilson has been Washington's leader in penalty minutes in each of the last five seasons. This year, he had 14 goals, 13 fighting majors and 187 penalty minutes in 78 games.

