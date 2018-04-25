Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Capitals' Tom Wilson throws shade at Pittsburgh on eve of playoff opener

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 4:24 p.m.
Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) holds down Penguins defenseman Olli Maatta (3) in the second period of Game 6 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series Monday, May 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) holds down Penguins defenseman Olli Maatta (3) in the second period of Game 6 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series Monday, May 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 8 hours ago

As if Penguins fans needed another reason to jeer Tom Wilson, the physical Washington Capitals winger gave them one Wednesday.

In discussing the third straight second-round playoff matchup between the Capitals and Penguins, Wilson was asked by a reporter whether he was considering renting in Pittsburgh since the teams face each other so often.

“I'm definitely not gonna get a condo in Pittsburgh. That would be the last place,” Wilson said, according to a post on Associated Press hockey writer Stephen Whyno's Twitter account.

Wilson has been Washington's leader in penalty minutes in each of the last five seasons. This year, he had 14 goals, 13 fighting majors and 187 penalty minutes in 78 games.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me