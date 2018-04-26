Three things to watch for in Penguins-Capitals Game 1

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

WASHINGTON – Last summer, the narrative surrounding the Washington Capitals went something like this: Faced with a cap crunch, the two-time defending Presidents' Trophy winners were going to have to gut their roster.

There was some truth to the storyline. Washington did send middle-six winger Marcus Johansson to New Jersey in a salary dump and let veterans Justin Williams, Karl Alzner and Kevin Shattenkirk walk in free agency. They were replaced by cheaper, less experienced players.

Still, the reports of a major overhaul were probably exaggerated.

In fact, take a look at the rosters from the previous playoff meeting between the teams, a 2-0 Penguins victory in Game 7 of a second-round series on May 10 last season.

Of the 20 players who dressed for the Penguins in that game, 13 are still on the roster.

Of the 20 players who dressed for the Capitals, 14 remain.

In other words, both the Penguins and Capitals have undergone fairly significant roster facelifts since last season, but the heart and soul of both teams remains largely unchanged.

“I think we know each other pretty well,” defenseman Olli Maatta said. “The core group is there that's been there the last couple of years. I don't think there's going to be too many surprises. I think it's going to come down to executing now.”

Here are three things to watch for in Game 1.

1. Tracking Crosby

Here's what Washington defenseman Matt Niskanen will be watching for in Game 1: Where is Sidney Crosby spending most of his time?

When Niskanen watched Crosby torment the Flyers in the first round, he was impressed more by the location of the goals the Penguins captain scored than the quantity.

“He's scoring goals close to the net, so that tells me that he's going there,” Niskanen said. “He can control the game from the perimeter because his vision is so good and he's such a good passer. When he becomes really dangerous is when he goes to the net as well. Really, the last couple seasons, he's been the best player because he's producing by going to the net. Heck of a challenge for our team.”

2. Shot at greatness

The big-picture storyline surrounding Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin coming into the series is about whether he can validate his long, amazing career with a win over the Penguins and a subsequent Stanley Cup championship.

That makes for good headline fodder, but it won't have a tangible impact on Thursday night's game.

The Penguins, for instance, are probably more worried about the shots he has racked up this year – a league-leading 355 in the regular season and a league-leading 33 more in the playoffs – than the championship rings he has not acquired.

“I would say (Ovechkin's shot is) a little different,” goalie Matt Murray said. “He just rips it so hard. Obviously, that makes it difficult. He's a pretty unique player in that regard.”

3. Bottoms up

If the team's stars cancel each other out, as sometimes happens when the Penguins and Capitals meet, games can be decided by the production of the third and fourth lines.

In the first round, both teams got some contributions from depth forwards.

For Washington, Devante Smith-Pelly and Lars Eller scored twice apiece. For the Penguins, Bryan Rust had three goals.

“Every year it comes down to goals from the bottom-six guys,” Smith-Pelly said. “The big guys are the big guys. They're going to do their thing. They're going to get their points, their goals, stuff like that. If we chip in a little bit, it's going to go a long way.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.