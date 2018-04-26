Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Evgeni Malkin takes part in Penguins' morning skate

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Thursday, April 26, 2018, 11:33 a.m.
The Penguins' Evgeni Malkin gets around the Flyers' Andrew MacDonald in the first period Friday, April 20, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Evgeni Malkin gets around the Flyers' Andrew MacDonald in the first period Friday, April 20, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
The Penguins' Evgeni Malkin celebrates his goal against the Flyers in the first period during Game 1 of their Stanley Cup playoff first-round series Wednesday, April 11, 2018.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Evgeni Malkin celebrates his goal against the Flyers in the first period during Game 1 of their Stanley Cup playoff first-round series Wednesday, April 11, 2018.

Updated 6 hours ago

WASHINGTON – The Penguins were still preparing to play Game 1 of a second-round series against the Washington Capitals on Thursday night without Evgeni Malkin.

There is growing evidence, however, that it might be the last time they have to suit up without the Russian superstar in their midst.

Malkin took morning skate with his teammates Thursday, wearing a white jersey, which indicated he wasn't cleared for contact. He appeared to be testing out his injured left leg throughout the skate, but moved fluidly and without any obvious signs of discomfort.

"I think it's great," coach Mike Sullivan said. "It's great for our team. It's great for Geno, obviously, that he's on the ice and he's skating. It means he's that much closer and obviously our players are aware of that."

Players were indeed aware of Malkin's presence, which naturally provided a morale boost before the series opener.

"It's always nice to see a guy like him out there," winger Bryan Rust said. "He's a guy who's obviously really important to our team. He brings so much. Just to see him out there and see him getting closer is nice."

Malkin suffered an apparent left knee injury when Flyers center Jori Lehtera fell on him during Game 5 of a first-round series with Philadelphia last Friday. Malkin sat out Sunday's 8-5 series-clinching win over the Flyers and skated on his own Wednesday before joining morning skate Thursday.

Sullivan ruled Malkin out for Game 1 but has otherwise referred to the star center's status as day to day.

"He's one of our leaders, one of our best players. It was nice to see him on the ice this morning," center Derick Brassard said. "If he can go for Game 2, we'd obviously be very happy."

Malkin's direct replacement on the second line looks to be Riley Sheahan, who bumped up from the fourth line to fill the spot in Game 6 against the Flyers. If Wednesday's practice combinations hold, Sheahan will be flanked by Dominik Simon and Phil Kessel.

Simon is filling in for Carl Hagelin, who left Game 6 in Philadelphia after taking a high, hard hit from Claude Giroux. Hagelin did not make the trip to Washington. Sullivan is also referring to his status as day to day.

On the power play, Jake Guentzel is expected to fill Malkin's spot.

"I think everyone has got to step up," Guentzel said. "When you lose a player like that, it's tough. But with the leadership we have and the players we have … we've been in this situation before where we've had injuries, so we've just got to have the next-man-up mindset."

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

