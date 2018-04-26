Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

For encore, Penguins' Jake Guentzel seeks power-play success

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Thursday, April 26, 2018, 12:57 p.m.
The Penguins’ Jake Guentzel celebrates after scoring during their game against the Flyers inside of PPG Paints Arena on April 20, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Penguins’ Jake Guentzel celebrates after scoring during their game against the Flyers inside of PPG Paints Arena on April 20, 2018.
The Flyers' Andrew MacDonald defends on the Penguins' Jake Guentzel in the first period Friday, April 20, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Flyers' Andrew MacDonald defends on the Penguins' Jake Guentzel in the first period Friday, April 20, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 7 hours ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. – After an historic game to finish off the Philadelphia Flyers, Jake Guentzel is ready for his encore.

Guentzel hopes to play a pivotal role once again when the Penguins open their Stanley Cup playoffs second-round series with the Washington Capitals on at 7 p.m. Thursday at Verizon Center.

“I feel good,” Guentzel said. “Obviously, you've got to turn the page. It's a new series and a new team you're playing against, so we're taking it game by game and you go from there.”

For his next act, Guentzel will try to score on the power play.

Guentzel's four-goal, five-point game in Game 6 against the Flyers on Sunday helped the Penguins overcome the injury to Evgeni Malkin, but none of Guentzel's points came with the first-team power play.

Nor did Guentzel score with the man advantage when filling in for Patric Hornqvist in Game 4 of the first-round series, although his role in that game included more of a net-front presence.

The differences, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said, are subtle. Without Malkin parked at the right half-wall, the power play becomes more fluid with Guenztel and captain Sidney Crosby cycling the ice to create opportunities.

“You're on the half-wall a little bit more or you're in the slot a little bit more, so Sid's been helping me out and just talking to me about what to expect a little bit,” Guentzel said. “It's a little different.”

Guentzel enjoyed his time off but doesn't want to disrupt his hot hand. He is tied with Crosby and Boston David Pastrnak for the NHL scoring lead (13 points) and Crosby for most goals (six) and is tied for second in assists (seven). Guentzel leads all players at plus-10.

“Jake is such a cerebral player,” Sullivan said. “His greatest asset is probably his hockey sense and his ability to read plays and see the ice and find the soft areas and support the puck. He's just really good at that. Regardless of where we use him, he has the ability to make those adjustments.”

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me