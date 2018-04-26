Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Penguins score 3 times in 3rd period for Game 1 win over Capitals

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Thursday, April 26, 2018, 8:01 p.m.
Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates his goal during the third period in Game 1 of an NHL second-round hockey playoff series against the Washington Capitals, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Washington. The Penguins won 3-2.
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby scores at 5 minutes, 20 seconds of the third period against the Capitals' Braden Holtby in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference second round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Capital One Arena on April 26, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Getty Images
Penguins goaltender Matt Murray reaches for the puck during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL second-round hockey playoff series against the Washington Capitals, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Washington.
The Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov scores at 17 seconds of the first period against the Penguins' Matt Murray in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference second round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Capital One Arena on April 26, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Getty Images
Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) warms up before Game 1 of an NHL second-round hockey playoff series against the Washington Capitals, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Washington.
Broadcasters Phil Bourque (left) and Mike Lange arrive for the game between the Washington Capitals and the Penguins in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference second round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Capital One Arena on April 26, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Getty Images
A general view of the arena, shot with an infrared camera, prior to the game between the Washington Capitals and the Penguins in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference second round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Capital One Arena on April 26, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Getty Images
Fans arrive for the game between the Washington Capitals and the Penguins in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Capital One Arena on April 26, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Getty Images
Shown via an infrared camera, fans arrive for the game between the Washington Capitals and the Penguins in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference second round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Capital One Arena on April 26, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Getty Images
Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8), of Russia, skates next to Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL second-round hockey playoff series Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Washington.
The Capitals' Brett Connolly slips while trying to control the puck during the first period against the Penguins in Game One of the Eastern Conference second round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Capital One Arena on April 26, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Getty Images
The Capitals' Brooks Orpik checks the Penguins' Patric Hornqvist during the first period in Game 1ne of the Eastern Conference second round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Capital One Arena on April 26, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Getty Images
The Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly bumps into the Penguins' Matt Murray during the first period in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference second round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Capital One Arena on April 26, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Getty Images
The Capitals' Braden Holtby makes the first-period save on the Penguins' Dominik Simon in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference second round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Capital One Arena on April 26, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Getty Images
The Capitals' Braden Holtby makes the first-period save on the Penguins' Jake Guentzel in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference second round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Capital One Arena on April 26, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Getty Images
The Capitals' Tom Wilson is checked by the Penguins' Sidney Crosby during the first period in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference second round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Capital One Arena on April 26, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Getty Images
The Penguins' Jake Guentzel celebrates his winning goal in the third period against the Capitals.
Getty Images
WASHINGTON — A three-day break and a change in opponents did nothing to slow down the high-flying duo of Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel.

Along with linemate Patric Hornqvist, Crosby and Guentzel combined for three third-period goals to lead the Penguins to a wild 3-2 come-from-behind victory over the Washington Capitals in Game 1 of the Metropolitan Division finals Thursday night.

Game 2 is Sunday afternoon in Washington.

In the team's previous game, Crosby, Guentzel and Hornqvist combined for six goals in an 8-5 series-clinching win over Philadelphia last Sunday.

After two hotly contested periods filled with great scoring chances and even better goaltending, the third period got wild.

On the very first shift, Tom Wilson connected on a pass to Alex Ovechkin to send the Capitals captain up the left wing on a two-on-one break. He kept it and fired a rocket to the top-right corner to give Washington a 2-0 lead.

Less than three minutes later, the Penguins answered to dent the previously impenetrable Braden Holtby.

Justin Schultz took a shot from the right point that was tipped by Patric Hornqvist at the right hash marks. The pucked sailed past Holtby with Sidney Crosby providing traffic.

Less than three minutes after that, the Penguins tied the score. Jake Guentzel made a cross-ice pass from the left point that skipped through Ovechkin and landed on Crosby's stick in the right faceoff circle for a shot and a goal.

Less than three minutes after that, the Penguins took the lead.

Crosby intercepted a clearing attempt that Holtby rimmed around the boards at the left half-wall. He quickly shot, and Guentzel tipped the puck in to make it 3-2 with less than 13 minutes left in regulation.

Before the series began, most media hype was focused on one of two storylines.

The first was the Penguins' injury situation. They played without Evgeni Malkin because of a lower-body injury and Carl Hagelin because of an upper-body injury. While Malkin took morning skate Thursday and appears close to returning, his absence obviously left a hole in the Penguins' Game 1 lineup.

The second was Washington's perennial playoff futility, especially against the Penguins. The previous two years, the Capitals came into a postseason matchup with the Penguins flying high but had to watch their division rivals dispatch them in the second round and go on to win the Stanley Cup.

The Capitals found a pretty good way to shake off the jitters and put that sort of talk on the back burner for a while. Evgeny Kuznetsov scored 17 seconds into the game thanks to an Ovechkin gamble that paid off handsomely.

With the puck still deep in the left-wing corner of Washington's defensive zone, Ovechkin flew out toward the red line, awaiting a pass. He got one from Wilson, then paused as Kuznetsov beat the Penguins defense up the ice to accept his pass and score 17 seconds into the game.

The Penguins had chances to tie the score, but Holtby was brilliant. He stopped Crosby from point-blank range after a pass from Guentzel, Dominik Simon alone in front and Guentzel at the right post after a cross-ice feed from Brian Dumoulin.

The two times the Penguins got a puck past Holtby, it struck iron, on a Simon backhander at the right post in the first period and on a Guentzel shot on a two-on-one with Crosby early in the second.

Murray took his turn in the spotlight in the second period, making a handful of dramatic saves. Most notably, he stopped a Nicklas Backstrom shot from the right wing and made a lunging blocker save on the rebound attempt by Devante Smith-Pelly less than two minutes in.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

