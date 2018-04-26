Penguins notebook: Evgeni Malkin getting closer to return

WASHINGTON — The Penguins played without Evgeni Malkin in Game 1 of a second-round series against the Washington Capitals on Thursday night, but there was evidence that it might be the last time they have to suit up without him.

Malkin took morning skate with his teammates Thursday, wearing a white jersey, which indicated he wasn't cleared for contact. He appeared to be testing his injured left leg throughout the skate but moved fluidly and without any obvious signs of discomfort.

“It's great for our team,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “It's great for Geno, obviously, that he's on the ice and he's skating. It means he's that much closer and, obviously, our players are aware of that.”

Players indeed were aware of Malkin's presence, which provided a morale boost the morning of the series opener.

“Just to see him out there and see him getting closer is nice,” winger Bryan Rust said.

Malkin suffered an apparent left-knee injury when Flyers center Jori Lehtera fell on him during Game 5 of a first-round series last Friday. Malkin sat out Sunday's 8-5 series-clinching win over the Flyers and skated on his own Wednesday before joining morning skate.

Sullivan ruled Malkin out for Game 1 a day in advance but otherwise has referred to the star center's status as day-to-day.

“He's one of our leaders, one of our best players. It was nice to see him on the ice this morning,” center Derick Brassard said. “If he can go for Game 2, we'd obviously be very happy.”

PK subs

There have been no clues about a potential return date for winger Carl Hagelin, who left Game 6 in Philadelphia after taking a high, hard hit from Claude Giroux. Hagelin did not make the trip to Washington, though Sullivan also is referring to his status as day-to-day.

One of the main areas where Hagelin's presence is missed is on the penalty kill. Over the past two games, Carter Rowney handled the extra PK minutes.

“Anytime there's injuries, it's going to test the depth of your team,” Sullivan said. “It's hard to win in the playoffs, and I think depth is an important part of it. My experience, going through it the last couple of years, it takes more than 12 forwards and six defensemen and two goalies to win.”

Guentzel's role

When it comes to filling in for injured forwards on the power play, Jake Guentzel already has played different roles this postseason.

In Games 4 and 5 of the Flyers series, he replaced net-front standout Patric Hornqvist. Over the past two games, he has been filling in for Malkin, a play-making whiz.

The differences in Guentzel's responsibilites, Sullivan said, are subtle. Without Malkin parked at the right half-wall, the power play becomes more fluid with Guenztel and captain Sidney Crosby sometimes switching places to create opportunities.

“You're on the half-wall a little bit more, or you're in the slot a little bit more, so Sid's been helping me out and just talking to me about what to expect a little bit,” Guentzel said. “It's a little different.”

While many of his teammates probably wanted as much time off as possible between series, no one would have blamed Guentzel if he wanted to get right back on the ice after recording four goals and an assist in the finale against the Flyers.

“I feel good,” Guentzel said. “Obviously, you've got to turn the page. It's a new series and a new team you're playing against, so we're taking it game by game and you go from there.”

Kevin Gorman contributed. Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.