Kevin Gorman's Take 5: Five thoughts on Penguins-Capitals Game 1

WASHINGTON, D.C. — All of the pressure of the Stanley Cup second-round series was on the Washington Capitals as the Penguins had eliminated them in nine of 10 playoff meetings.

1. Off to the races: The Capitals wasted no time trying to erase their playoff history against the Penguins, setting a frenetic pace.

It started after Alex Ovechkin took a gamble when he flew the zone early and was waiting in the neutral zone for a stretch pass by Tom Wilson.

Ovechkin fed Evgeny Kuzentsov in the slot for a wrist shot to Penguins goalie Matt Murray's glove side for a 1-0 lead, two seconds shy of the fastest goal in Capitals playoff history.

Only 17 seconds in, the Penguins were on their heels.

2. Goalie clinic: The big question for the Penguins was which Murray they would get in goal: the one who allowed one goal in the first three victories over the Flyers or the one who allowed 14 goals in the other three games?

Murray had no chance on that breakaway but stopped the Capitals' next five shots in the first period. The biggest break came when Ovechkin missed a one-timer wide from the left circle, a rarity for him from his favorite spot. Murray's best save came early in the second, when he blocked a Nicklas Backstrom shot from the left circle with his glove and slid right and used his blocker to stop Devante Smith-Pelly's rebound.

The Penguins had several Grade-A chances. Dominik Simon beat Braden Holtby but hit the right post and shot another off the goalie's pads. Jake Guentzel also missed two shots, the first after a cross-ice pass from Brian Dumoulin in the first period and a 2-on-1 with Sidney Crosby that hit the crossbar in the second.

3. Missing Malkin: Penguins players professed to be motivated by seeing Evgeni Malkin, still nursing an apparent left knee injury, skating in the morning practice.

But his unavailability for Game 1 never was felt more than in the moments after Kuznetsov's goal, when Phil Kessel sent a centering pass from behind the net to the top of the crease. Where Malkin would have buried a shot into an open corner, Riley Sheahan tried to redirect and missed high and wide.

But Malkin's absence had a trickle-down effect, especially on the fourth line, which missed Sheahan at center.

4. Scoring clinic: Where the Penguins and Capitals went scoreless for 39 minutes and 43 seconds, the third period was a shootout.

Ovechkin made up for his earlier miss from the left circle, sending a wrister high to Murray's glove side for a 2-0 lead only 28 seconds into the third.

But the Penguins answered, again and again and again.

Hornqvist tipped a Justin Schultz shot from the right point through traffic to cut it to 2-1 at 2:59. Crosby beat Holtby for his seventh playoff goal to tie it at 2-2 at 5:20.

Suddenly, Holtby went from impenetrable to shaky.

5. For an encore: After his four-goal game to eliminate the Flyers, Guentzel did it again.

Guentzel tipped Crosby's shot from the left half-wall for a 3-2 lead at 7:48., which proved to be the winner.

Again.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.