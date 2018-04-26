Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Kevin Gorman's Take 5: Five thoughts on Penguins-Capitals Game 1

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Thursday, April 26, 2018, 10:09 p.m.
Penguins goaltender Matt Murray reaches for the puck during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL second-round hockey playoff series against the Washington Capitals, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Washington.
Penguins goaltender Matt Murray reaches for the puck during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL second-round hockey playoff series against the Washington Capitals, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Washington.

Updated 9 minutes ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. — All of the pressure of the Stanley Cup second-round series was on the Washington Capitals as the Penguins had eliminated them in nine of 10 playoff meetings.

1. Off to the races: The Capitals wasted no time trying to erase their playoff history against the Penguins, setting a frenetic pace.

It started after Alex Ovechkin took a gamble when he flew the zone early and was waiting in the neutral zone for a stretch pass by Tom Wilson.

Ovechkin fed Evgeny Kuzentsov in the slot for a wrist shot to Penguins goalie Matt Murray's glove side for a 1-0 lead, two seconds shy of the fastest goal in Capitals playoff history.

Only 17 seconds in, the Penguins were on their heels.

2. Goalie clinic: The big question for the Penguins was which Murray they would get in goal: the one who allowed one goal in the first three victories over the Flyers or the one who allowed 14 goals in the other three games?

Murray had no chance on that breakaway but stopped the Capitals' next five shots in the first period. The biggest break came when Ovechkin missed a one-timer wide from the left circle, a rarity for him from his favorite spot. Murray's best save came early in the second, when he blocked a Nicklas Backstrom shot from the left circle with his glove and slid right and used his blocker to stop Devante Smith-Pelly's rebound.

The Penguins had several Grade-A chances. Dominik Simon beat Braden Holtby but hit the right post and shot another off the goalie's pads. Jake Guentzel also missed two shots, the first after a cross-ice pass from Brian Dumoulin in the first period and a 2-on-1 with Sidney Crosby that hit the crossbar in the second.

3. Missing Malkin: Penguins players professed to be motivated by seeing Evgeni Malkin, still nursing an apparent left knee injury, skating in the morning practice.

But his unavailability for Game 1 never was felt more than in the moments after Kuznetsov's goal, when Phil Kessel sent a centering pass from behind the net to the top of the crease. Where Malkin would have buried a shot into an open corner, Riley Sheahan tried to redirect and missed high and wide.

But Malkin's absence had a trickle-down effect, especially on the fourth line, which missed Sheahan at center.

4. Scoring clinic: Where the Penguins and Capitals went scoreless for 39 minutes and 43 seconds, the third period was a shootout.

Ovechkin made up for his earlier miss from the left circle, sending a wrister high to Murray's glove side for a 2-0 lead only 28 seconds into the third.

But the Penguins answered, again and again and again.

Hornqvist tipped a Justin Schultz shot from the right point through traffic to cut it to 2-1 at 2:59. Crosby beat Holtby for his seventh playoff goal to tie it at 2-2 at 5:20.

Suddenly, Holtby went from impenetrable to shaky.

5. For an encore: After his four-goal game to eliminate the Flyers, Guentzel did it again.

Guentzel tipped Crosby's shot from the left half-wall for a 3-2 lead at 7:48., which proved to be the winner.

Again.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me