Penguins

Hockey experts split on who will win Penguins-Capitals series

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Thursday, April 26, 2018, 4:54 p.m.
The Penguins’ Matt Murray readies himself prior to puck drop of their second game of the Stanley Cup Playoff inside of PPG Paints Arena on April 13, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Penguins’ Matt Murray readies himself prior to puck drop of their second game of the Stanley Cup Playoff inside of PPG Paints Arena on April 13, 2018.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Hockey analysts, writers and editors for ESPN.com and NHL.com see the Stanley Cup second-round matchup between the Penguins and Washington Capitals very differently.

Where 10 of the 14 NHL.com experts predicted that the Penguins would win the best-of-seven playoff series, only five of 15 from ESPN.com picked the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions to beat the Caps.

None of the ESPN.com analysts picked the Penguins to win the Cup for a third consecutive year. In fact, NHL fantasy columnist Sean Allen and senior editor Aimee Crawford both picked the Capitals to win the Cup.

The Penguins have beaten the Capitals in nine of their previous 10 meetings in the playoffs, including each of the past two seasons. The Penguins won in six games in 2016 and seven games last year.

Game 1 is at 7 p.m. Thursday at Capital One Arena.

