Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Three things we learned from Penguins-Capitals Game 1

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Friday, April 27, 2018, 6:15 a.m.
Jake Guentzel celebrates his game-winning goal at 7:48 of the third period against the Washington Capitals and is joined by Sidney Crosby in Game One of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Capital One Arena on April 26, 2018 in Washington, D.C. The Penguins defeated the Capitals 3-2.
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
Jake Guentzel celebrates his game-winning goal at 7:48 of the third period against the Washington Capitals and is joined by Sidney Crosby in Game One of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Capital One Arena on April 26, 2018 in Washington, D.C. The Penguins defeated the Capitals 3-2.

Updated 3 hours ago

WASHINGTON – There's a temptation to look at Jake Guentzel's numbers — a league-leading seven goals and 16 points in the postseason and a remarkable six goals and three assists in his past three games — and compare him to a streaky jump shooter.

The rim looks 10 feet wide. Everything he throws up there is going in.

While Guentzel's postseason shooting percentage of 35 indicates there is some truth to that analogy, it wasn't exactly spot-on in a 3-2 Penguins win over Washington in Game 1 of the Metropolitan Division finals Thursday night.

On the first shift of the game, even before Evgeny Kuznetsov gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead, Guentzel fed Crosby for a point-blank redirection that Braden Holtby stopped.

Six minutes later, Guentzel again hit Crosby streaking to the net and Holtby again turned the shot aside, this time closing his pads just in time to stop a five-hole chance.

Later in the period, Brian Dumoulin threaded a cross-ice pass to Guentzel at the right post, but Holtby flashed his left pad in the shot's path.

Finally, on the first shift of the second period, Guentzel rang a shot off the crossbar behind Holtby.

Eventually, Guentzel, Crosby and linemate Patric Hornqvist struck for goals on three consecutive shifts in the third period, leading the Penguins to a comeback victory.

It didn't happen because everything Guentzel touches turns to gold. It happened because of a preponderance of good scoring chances. Eventually, some of them went in.

“I had a lot of chances tonight,” Guentzel said. “Obviously, sometimes you get lucky and the bounces go in. You're just trying to ride it as long as you can.”

Here are three other things we learned from Game 1.

1. EVEN UP

If Thursday night's game is an indication that referees have begun to swallow their whistles now that the playoffs have reached the second round, that's good news for the Penguins.

There were only three minor penalties called in the game. The Penguins were on the power play for 2 minutes, 32 seconds and the Capitals had a man-advantage for just 32 seconds.

While both teams have talented, dangerous power plays, the Capitals rely on theirs more than the Penguins do. In the first round, Washington scored nine goals on the power play and 12 at five-on-five. The more the series is played at even strength, therefore, the better off the Penguins will probably be.

2. ALL ABOUT 8

Thursday night's game was a microcosm of Alex Ovechkin's playoff career.

He did a lot, but if he had done a little more, his team probably would have won.

Ovechkin made a wise gamble to lead to the Capitals' first goal, flying the zone a little early to help set up an Evgeny Kuznetsov breakaway. Their second goal was a classic Ovechkin snipe to the top corner from the left wing on a two-on-one.

On the flip side, Ovechkin missed an open net on another two-on-one in the first period and the game-tying goal in the third came on a cross-ice pass from Guentzel to Crosby that skipped past his stick.

3. FOUR AND OUT

If a hockey team is being realistic, it would probably be satisfied if its fourth line doesn't get scored on and spends some time in the offensive zone.

The Penguins trio of Zach Aston-Reese, Carter Rowney and Tom Kuhnhackl accomplished half of that goal Thursday night. They didn't get scored on.

As for spending time in the offensive zone, none of the three managed so much as a single shot attempt in the game. When Rowney was on the ice, Washington had a 14-0 edge in attempts. With Kuhnhackl, it was 11-0. With Aston-Reese, it was 7-0. That's playing with fire.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

Related Content
Penguins score 3 times in 3rd period for Game 1 win over Capitals 
WASHINGTON — There will be talk of ghosts. Losing to the Penguins is something that has haunted the Washington Capitals over the past few years. There will ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me