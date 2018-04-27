Penguins make playoff life miserable for top goalies

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

WASHINGTON – Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby was in the midst of a brilliant postseason performance Thursday night when the Penguins ruined it with three goals in a five-minute span of the third period.

It's probably no consolation to Holtby, but he's not the first goalie the Penguins have done that to and he probably won't be the last.

In fact, over the past three years, the Penguins have specialized in making some very good goalies have very bad nights.

Over their past 16 playoff games dating to last season, the Penguins have chased the opponent's starting goaltender five times.

Of the eight goalies they have faced in a completed series since the start of the 2016 playoffs, five have turned in a significantly lower save percentage in the series against the Penguins than they did in the regular season that year.

"I think it's an indication of the talent that we have," coach Mike Sullivan said. "We have some real difference makers on our team that have the ability to score goals and find those soft spots to create those opportunities. Our team has done that on a number of occasions.

"We have some elite players. We're fortunate with the people that we have. It's what makes our team as competitive as it is. Certainly we have guys on our roster that have the ability to score goals and make it challenging for our opponents' goaltenders."

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.