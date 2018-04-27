Penguins' goal in Game 2: Limit odd-man rushes

WASHINGTON – When Alex Ovechkin blazed out to the red line to help set up Evgeny Kuznetsov's goal 17 seconds into Game 1 of the Metropolitan Division finals Thursday night, it became immediately clear what the Penguins would be dealing with in the series.

The Washington Capitals aren't afraid to have a forward fly the defensive zone early to act as an outlet option for a quick counter-attack. As a result, they enjoyed a handful of odd-man rushes Thursday night, especially early in the game.

It's a posture that will force Penguins defensemen to keep their heads on a swivel and force Penguins forwards to diligently cover for their teammates should they pinch in from the blue line.

As the Penguins prepare to try to take a 2-0 lead in the series Sunday afternoon in Washington, it's perhaps the No. 1 area of their game that they'd like to clean up.

“It was just attention to detail,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “When we don't pay attention to the details and support one another and make sure we get above the attack and get on the right side of people, then we are vulnerable to those types of circumstances.

“I don't think we did as good a job, especially early in the game. The first eight or nine minutes, we allowed a couple of odd-man rushes we can certainly do our part to limit and avoid just by attention to detail on our part.”

