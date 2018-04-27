Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Kevin Gorman: Don't count out Capitals against Penguins just yet

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Friday, April 27, 2018, 8:06 p.m.
The Capitals' Brett Connolly slips while trying to control the puck during the first period against the Penguins in Game One of the Eastern Conference second round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Capital One Arena on April 26, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Getty Images
The Capitals' Brett Connolly slips while trying to control the puck during the first period against the Penguins in Game One of the Eastern Conference second round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Capital One Arena on April 26, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Updated 11 minutes ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Penguins never were more vulnerable than in Game 1 of this Stanley Cup second-round series.

Minus Evgeni Malkin and Carl Hagelin, they trailed the Capitals by two goals in the third period before scoring three in a span of 4:49 on their way to a 3-2 victory.

The Capitals had their chance, and they fanned.

Now, it's over.

Believe that, if you will. Believe that the Capitals are chokers or cursed, if not both.

What I saw was a great game that should serve as the start of a great series, one in which the Penguins can't rely upon a history of crushing the Capitals' Cup hopes to do it again.

Oh, don't get me wrong. The Penguins can do that again. It just won't be as easy as you think.

It was one win. The Penguins still need three more to advance.

“We know that Game 1 is Game 1,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “We're thrilled that we were able to win the game and find the ways to win and guys stepped up and made big plays at key times ... but we also understand that it's one game.”

A reminder: The Capitals lost their first two games at home in the first round against Columbus, then beat the Blue Jackets in four consecutive.

Of course, the Penguins aren't the Blue Jackets. But the Capitals aren't the Flyers, either, and it took the Penguins six games to win that series.

So don't expect a sweep.

This much is true: The Capitals will never be in a better position to take control of a series against the Penguins, but that's nothing new.

They blew it in Game 4 in 2016, when Kris Letang was suspended. They blew it again last year, when Sidney Crosby was concussed. And they blew it yet again, with Malkin and Hagelin out with injuries.

That leads to the line of thinking that the Penguins found a way to win Game 1 without Malkin and will be even better if he returns for Game 2.

Just don't discount playoff hockey.

Sullivan talked about the ebbs and flows of a best-of-seven series, the importance of reacting and responding to challenges beyond their control with championship resiliency.

The Penguins did just that in a game where the Capitals started strong by scoring in 17 seconds.

Alex Ovechkin was great, but Crosby was even better. Evgeny Kuznetsov scored the first goal, but Jake Guentzel got the game winner. Tom Wilson was tough but Patric Hornqvist was tougher, with a tipped goal in traffic. Braden Holtby was outstanding in the first two periods, but Matt Murray owned the third.

The Penguins won Game 1, but certainly could have lost. And that shouldn't be so easily overlooked.

The Penguins need to do what Sullivan called an important aspect of winning in the Stanley Cup playoffs: Stay in the moment.

“We've got to try to learn from it, see what we can take away from it that's going to help us in Game 2 and then we're going to put it behind us and get ready for that next challenge in front of us,” Sullivan said.

“Our team has a lot of experience to draw on from that regard but certainly our leadership does a terrific job of making sure our mindset is where it needs to be — and that's right in the moment.”

Capitals coach Barry Trotz suggested it was going to be a long series, and recent playoff history supports his claim: The Penguins beat the Capitals in six games in '16 and in seven games last year.

The Capital One Center crowd's celebration turned to dread in the third period, as it appeared Caps fans knew the inevitable outcome.

Maybe we all do.

Or maybe not.

It was a great win for the Penguins, but it was only one game. Don't count on the Capitals to come back. Just don't count them out, either.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

