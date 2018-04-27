Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Ex-Penguin Marc-Andre Fleury still has a draw in Pittsburgh TV market

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Friday, April 27, 2018, 12:24 p.m.
Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury of the Vegas Golden Knights in the third period Game One of the Western Conference Second Round against the San Jose Sharks during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena on April 26, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights defeated the Sharks 7-0.
Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury of the Vegas Golden Knights makes a save on a shot from the San Jose Sharks in the third period Game One of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena on April 26, 2018 in Las Vegas. The Golden Knights defeated the Sharks 7-0.
Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Vegas Golden Knights reacts after defeating the San Jose Sharks in Game One of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena on April 26, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights defeated the Sharks 7-0.
WASHINGTON – Flower Power is still going strong in Western Pennsylvania.

Pittsburgh has been the No. 1 or No. 2 rated market in the country for broadcasts of the first five playoff games that Marc-Andre Fleury and the Vegas Golden Knights have played this season, according to NBC Sports Network.

Viewership peaked with a 3.22 rating for Vegas' 7-0 victory over San Jose in Game 1 of the Pacific Division finals Thursday night. The game aired immediately following the Penguins' 3-2 win over Washington in Game 1 of the Metropolitan Division finals.

Pittsburgh was the No. 1 market in the country for Games 3 and 4 of the Golden Knights' first-round sweep of the Los Angeles Kings, drawing ratings of 2.32 and 1.95, as those games were blacked out in the Las Vegas market.

Pittsburgh was the No. 2 market behind Las Vegas for the other three games.

Fleury, the popular former Penguins goalie who joined the Golden Knights in the NHL expansion draft last June, is off to a tremendous start to the postseason. He has stopped 160-of-163 shots to lead Vegas to five straight victories, including three shutouts.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

