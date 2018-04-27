Ex-Penguin Marc-Andre Fleury still has a draw in Pittsburgh TV market

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

WASHINGTON – Flower Power is still going strong in Western Pennsylvania.

Pittsburgh has been the No. 1 or No. 2 rated market in the country for broadcasts of the first five playoff games that Marc-Andre Fleury and the Vegas Golden Knights have played this season, according to NBC Sports Network.

Viewership peaked with a 3.22 rating for Vegas' 7-0 victory over San Jose in Game 1 of the Pacific Division finals Thursday night. The game aired immediately following the Penguins' 3-2 win over Washington in Game 1 of the Metropolitan Division finals.

Pittsburgh was the No. 1 market in the country for Games 3 and 4 of the Golden Knights' first-round sweep of the Los Angeles Kings, drawing ratings of 2.32 and 1.95, as those games were blacked out in the Las Vegas market.

Pittsburgh was the No. 2 market behind Las Vegas for the other three games.

Fleury, the popular former Penguins goalie who joined the Golden Knights in the NHL expansion draft last June, is off to a tremendous start to the postseason. He has stopped 160-of-163 shots to lead Vegas to five straight victories, including three shutouts.

