Penguins notebook: Evgeni Malkin weighs in on Hart Trophy

WASHINGTON — The NHL's Hart Trophy isn't like the college football's Heisman Trophy. Past winners don't get a vote.

If they did, though, Nathan MacKinnon would have another tally in his column.

Evgeni Malkin, who won the league MVP award in 2012, said he would throw his support behind the Colorado Avalanche star this season.

On Friday, the league announced MacKinnon, New Jersey's Taylor Hall and Los Angeles' Anze Kopitar are the finalists for the award, which is decided by a vote of the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Malkin had more goals (42) and points (98) than any of the finalists in the regular season, but he said he wasn't surprised he wasn't included in the final three.

“Maybe I was a little surprised (with) Kopitar, but it's his best season so far. His team played in playoffs, too,” Malkin said. “This year, so many good players deserved it. Same like (Connor) McDavid, (Nikita) Kucherov. Tough choice for league, for sure. These three guys, they show their best game so far. If you ask my choice, I think MacKinnon.”

Sheahan's role

If there's one Penguins player affected most by the injury status of Malkin, who is considered a game-time decision for Game 2 in Washington on Sunday afternoon, it's center Riley Sheahan.

If Malkin is out or plays in a limited capacity, Sheahan will find himself on the second line, trying to set up one of the world's most talented goal scorers in Phil Kessel.

If Malkin is back in his normal second-line spot, Sheahan will be on the fourth line, playing a traditional checking role.

“Having G back in the lineup adds a whole other element to our lineup and helps us huge, but if I need to be ready to play a little more or whatnot, it's something I've prepared for and I'll enjoy doing,” Sheahan said. “Just try to go with the flow. Whatever situation happens, just go with it and try to help as much as I can.

“Second, third or fourth line, I don't think it really matters.”

Up to speed

Winger Patric Hornqvist, who missed two games of a first-round series with Philadelphia, said he doesn't think it will take Malkin long to get back up to speed after missing two games with a lower-body injury.

“For sure, first few shifts you make sure you play simple out there. Get in the game right away with a hit or a shot or something like that. After that, you just play,” Hornqvist said. “This is the best part of the year to be out there. You just enjoy every second of it.”

Practice squad

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's season ended Thursday with a three-game, first-round sweep at the hands of Charlotte in the AHL playoffs. On Saturday, 13 Baby Pens players were called up to act as the parent club's “Black Aces” practice squad for the rest of the playoffs.

The Black Aces include forwards Josh Jooris, Daniel Sprong, Thomas Di Pauli, Adam Johnson, Teddy Blueger, Garrett Wilson and Jean-Sebastien Dea; defensemen Lukas Bengtsson, Chris Summers, Jarred Tinordi and Andrey Pedan; and goalies Tristan Jarry and Michael Leighton.

The practice squad players most likely to be pressed into action are Jooris, who is fifth on the team's center depth chart; Sprong, who is the top option to fill a goal-scoring winger role should the team need one; and Jarry, who acted as Matt Murray's backup for much of this season.

“Whenever a young player has an opportunity to be in that environment and watch how some of our veteran players carry themselves both during games (and) in between games and just their professionalism, it's a great learning opportunity,” Sullivan said.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.