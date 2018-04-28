Kevin Gorman: Working hard not Penguins captain Sidney Crosby's greatest gift

Sidney Crosby is getting shortchanged in these Stanley Cup playoffs, which is saying something for someone routinely recognized as hockey's premier player.

Crosby started the NHL playoffs with a hat trick, produced mid-air magic by instinctively swinging his stick at a floating puck to score a goal and passed Mario Lemieux as the Penguins' all-time leading scorer in the playoffs.

Sidney Crosby's hat trick powered the @Penguins to a 7-0 win over the Flyers last night. pic.twitter.com/a7v8orwflF — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) April 12, 2018

There's a tendency to credit Crosby's success to his incredible work ethic and compulsive practice habits, giving him a reputation as the game's best grinder. To do so takes away from his tremendous talent as both a playmaker and gifted goal scorer.

Crosby, for one, believes that his talent and work ethic go hand-in-hand.

"One without the other," Crosby said Saturday, "and you're probably not making plays or putting yourself in position."

Going into Game 2 of the second-round series against the Washington Capitals at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Capital One Arena, Crosby is tied with linemate Jake Guentzel for the NHL playoffs goal-scoring lead with seven.

That's the most goals by Crosby through the first seven games of any postseason in his career.

"I don't necessarily see a different player. I see an elite player who brings his game to another level when the stakes are high," Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. "That, I think, is just a testament to his competitive spirit, his appetite to win and that's what it takes to win a championship.

"Your best players have to be your best players and they have to bring their game to another level in order to win, and Sid has done just that time and time again for us."

Where Crosby is blessed with natural talent, he doesn't have Evgeni Malkin's one-timer or Phil Kessel's wicked wrister.

But Crosby works on his weaknesses, like he did faceoffs early in his career, until they become strengths. He has worked so much on shooting the puck from one knee below the goal line that he now makes it look easy.

"He's trying new things every day, and we all notice that," Guentzel said. "And he brings it to the game. Some people don't.

"... You can practice it. I don't know how much it's going to help or whatnot. He has definitely got that special ability in all different assets that he can do some crazy things out there."

Crosby's concentration on the details, in practice and his pre-game routine — including tracing the McDonald's arch logo before every game at PPG Paints Arena — has become legendary.

"That was one of the first things I noticed in that first practice, was how hard he works," said Penguins center Riley Sheahan, acquired from Detroit in October. "He translates all those things into a game, just how well he holds onto a puck, how strong he is and how he protects it. He has good hand-eye confidence, just that ability to try those types of plays. It's pretty amazing to watch."

That confidence involves a creative genius, whether it's redirecting a floating puck into the net or using his improvisational skills by taking advantage of a 4-on-4 in Game 3 against the Flyers to set up a goal only five seconds after Malkin scored.

Crosby beat Flyers captain Claude Giroux on the faceoff, poking the puck forward and retrieving on the vacant right side. Crosby then sent a cross-ice backhand saucer pass to Brian Dumoulin for a goal in the 5-1 victory.

FIVE SECONDS AFTER MALKIN SCORES, BRIAN DUMOULIN BEATS ELLIOTT WITH A WIDE OPEN SHOT FROM THE SLOT! 4-0 PENGUINS! TWO GOALS IN FIVE SECONDS! #EarnTomorrow 0 - 4 #3elieve (Series Tied At 1) pic.twitter.com/0HBcmfJDj5 — NHL Daily 365 (@NHLDaily365) April 15, 2018

"He obviously is a gifted athlete, and that goes without saying," Sullivan said. "He's a generational talent, and he does things that you can't teach. That's part of what makes him what he is.

"What separates him from other elite players, in my opinion, is his appetite to be the best and his willingness and his drive to be the best.

"That's what I've witnessed since I've been his coach. Watching him on a daily basis work on the details of his game, both on the ice and off the ice, when you combine that with his given ability, that's what separates Sid and makes him the player that he is."

It's important to give Crosby credit for the player that he is: one who is incredibly gifted and works hard to remain the game's greatest, not one whose most incredible gift is how hard he works.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.