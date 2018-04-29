Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins again find themselves in early hole against Capitals

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Sunday, April 29, 2018, 4:12 p.m.
Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin skates in front of Penguins defenseman Olli Maatta during the first period in Game 2 on Sunday, April 29, 2018, in Washington.
Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin skates in front of Penguins defenseman Olli Maatta during the first period in Game 2 on Sunday, April 29, 2018, in Washington.

Updated less than a minute ago

WASHINGTON — For the second straight game, the Washington Capitals have jumped out to an early advantage on the Penguins in the Metropolitan Division finals.

Alex Ovechkin scored early and Jakub Vrana added a controversial power-play goal later as the Capitals took a 2-0 lead after one period Sunday at Capital One Arena.

For the second straight game, Ovechkin helped give his team a lead on the first shift of the first period.

In Game 1, he set up Evgeny Kuznetsov 17 seconds in. This time, he scored on a scorching wrister past goalie Matt Murray's glove hand at the 1:26 mark.

Tom Wilson evaded pinching defenseman Brian Dumoulin to send a puck to Kuznetsov as he skated up the right wing. A backchecking Patric Hornqvist got a stick on Kuznetsov's cross-ice pass, but it went exactly where it was intended anyway – onto Ovechkin's blade above the left hash marks for a shot and a goal.

The controversial goal came with five seconds left in a Capitals power play with about five minutes left in the period.

Jakub Vrana came out of the left-wing corner, fought off a couple of stick-checks and flipped a shot inside the near post.

Seconds earlier, Capitals forward Brett Connolly moved Murray's right leg out of position with his stick, but after coach Mike Sullivan challenged for goaltender interference, referees ruled the contact did not prevent Murray from playing his position.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me