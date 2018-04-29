Penguins again find themselves in early hole against Capitals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

WASHINGTON — For the second straight game, the Washington Capitals have jumped out to an early advantage on the Penguins in the Metropolitan Division finals.

Alex Ovechkin scored early and Jakub Vrana added a controversial power-play goal later as the Capitals took a 2-0 lead after one period Sunday at Capital One Arena.

For the second straight game, Ovechkin helped give his team a lead on the first shift of the first period.

In Game 1, he set up Evgeny Kuznetsov 17 seconds in. This time, he scored on a scorching wrister past goalie Matt Murray's glove hand at the 1:26 mark.

Tom Wilson evaded pinching defenseman Brian Dumoulin to send a puck to Kuznetsov as he skated up the right wing. A backchecking Patric Hornqvist got a stick on Kuznetsov's cross-ice pass, but it went exactly where it was intended anyway – onto Ovechkin's blade above the left hash marks for a shot and a goal.

The controversial goal came with five seconds left in a Capitals power play with about five minutes left in the period.

Jakub Vrana came out of the left-wing corner, fought off a couple of stick-checks and flipped a shot inside the near post.

Seconds earlier, Capitals forward Brett Connolly moved Murray's right leg out of position with his stick, but after coach Mike Sullivan challenged for goaltender interference, referees ruled the contact did not prevent Murray from playing his position.

