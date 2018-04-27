Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins take advantage of tipped shots

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Friday, April 27, 2018, 4:45 p.m.
Penguins right wing Patric Hornqvist (72) celebrates his goal with Sidney Crosby (87) during the first period against the Capitals on Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2015, in Washington.
Penguins right wing Patric Hornqvist (72) celebrates his goal with Sidney Crosby (87) during the first period against the Capitals on Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2015, in Washington.
The puck tumbles past Capitals goalie Braden Holtby with Penguins center Sidney Crosby (left) and right wing Patric Hornqvist (right) nearby as center Nicklas Backstrom (19) helps defend in the first period Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2015, in Washington.
The puck tumbles past Capitals goalie Braden Holtby with Penguins center Sidney Crosby (left) and right wing Patric Hornqvist (right) nearby as center Nicklas Backstrom (19) helps defend in the first period Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2015, in Washington.

Updated 2 hours ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The shot that started the scoring for the Penguins in their 3-2 Game 1 victory over the Washington Capitals was neither an accident nor a lucky tip.

It's something the Penguins work on every day.

When defenseman Justin Schultz sent the puck through traffic from the right point, winger Patric Hornqvist tipped it past goalie Braden Holtby to make it 2-1 at 2:59 of the third period.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan credited assistant coach Sergei Gonchar for teaching blue liners how to find shooting lanes through a defense as a way to either score or set up goals. Where Schultz ranked last among Penguins defensemen at shots through (46.4 percent) in the regular season, he leads them at 62.5 percent in the playoffs.

"Sergei is so good at helping those guys with the subtleties of the game, just those little skill sets along the offensive blue line," Sullivan said. "I don't know there was anybody better in his generation than Sergei was. He does a great job at relaying some of those subtleties to those guys, and those guys work at it daily.

"Justin (did) a great job of changing his angle, having some patience and delivering the puck down to the net that gives our forwards an opportunity to get a stick on it."

The Penguins lead the NHL in tipped goals over the past three seasons, with 93. They were tied for fourth in the league in the regular season (33), and are tied with the Capitals for most tipped goals in the Stanley Cup playoffs, with five.

Sullivan calls the tactic an "evolution of the game."

"When you look at how offenses is being generated in today's game, especially in offensive zone cycles, the way teams collapse coverage and have numbers below the circles, you have to have the ability to use the points and get your defenseman involved," Sullivan said.

"When defensemen are shooting the puck and you see layers of shot-blockers, sometimes you need another avenue to get the puck to the net because of the shot blockers that are in the lanes. Providing those sticks or those deflection opportunities that give the defensemen an opportunity or another avenue to get the puck to the net is a big part of generating our offense in today's game. That's something our team works on daily."

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me