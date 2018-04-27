Penguins take advantage of tipped shots

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The shot that started the scoring for the Penguins in their 3-2 Game 1 victory over the Washington Capitals was neither an accident nor a lucky tip.

It's something the Penguins work on every day.

When defenseman Justin Schultz sent the puck through traffic from the right point, winger Patric Hornqvist tipped it past goalie Braden Holtby to make it 2-1 at 2:59 of the third period.

SOUND THE HORN(QVIST)! Hornqvist's goal gives him points in all five playoff games he's played in this postseason (3G-4A).He also has goals in back-to-back playoff games against the Capitals. pic.twitter.com/EjfxfIQcnR — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 27, 2018

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan credited assistant coach Sergei Gonchar for teaching blue liners how to find shooting lanes through a defense as a way to either score or set up goals. Where Schultz ranked last among Penguins defensemen at shots through (46.4 percent) in the regular season, he leads them at 62.5 percent in the playoffs.

"Sergei is so good at helping those guys with the subtleties of the game, just those little skill sets along the offensive blue line," Sullivan said. "I don't know there was anybody better in his generation than Sergei was. He does a great job at relaying some of those subtleties to those guys, and those guys work at it daily.

"Justin (did) a great job of changing his angle, having some patience and delivering the puck down to the net that gives our forwards an opportunity to get a stick on it."

The Penguins lead the NHL in tipped goals over the past three seasons, with 93. They were tied for fourth in the league in the regular season (33), and are tied with the Capitals for most tipped goals in the Stanley Cup playoffs, with five.

Sullivan calls the tactic an "evolution of the game."

"When you look at how offenses is being generated in today's game, especially in offensive zone cycles, the way teams collapse coverage and have numbers below the circles, you have to have the ability to use the points and get your defenseman involved," Sullivan said.

"When defensemen are shooting the puck and you see layers of shot-blockers, sometimes you need another avenue to get the puck to the net because of the shot blockers that are in the lanes. Providing those sticks or those deflection opportunities that give the defensemen an opportunity or another avenue to get the puck to the net is a big part of generating our offense in today's game. That's something our team works on daily."

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.