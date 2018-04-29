Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins notebook: Evgeni Malkin missed in Game 2

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Sunday, April 29, 2018, 9:15 p.m.
Without Evgeni Malkin in the lineup, Sidney Crosby's line was the only one able to produce a goal.
Getty Images
Without Evgeni Malkin in the lineup, Sidney Crosby's line was the only one able to produce a goal.

Updated 13 minutes ago

WASHINGTON — It was bound to happen.

Playing their third game without Evgeni Malkin since he suffered an apparent left-knee injury in Game 5 of a first-round series with the Flyers, the Penguins really missed their Russian superstar in a 4-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Sunday.

“Listen, we're a better team when Geno's in our lineup. I think that's an obvious statement,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “Having said that, I don't think our team looks for any sort of excuses. I think we try to rally around one another. It's a next-man-up attitude.”

The Penguins won their previous two games without Malkin thanks in large part to the efforts of the team's red-hot top line. Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel and Patric Hornqvist contributed to the lone goal the Penguins scored Sunday — a Kris Letang shot through traffic late in the second period — but no other line found the scoresheet.

The second line, which usually includes Malkin, injured left wing Carl Hagelin and Phil Kessel, didn't produce much.

Dominik Simon had a turnover at the offensive blue line that led to a Washington goal. Riley Sheahan had one shot on goal. Kessel was the team's worst player when shot stats were tallied. When he was on the ice at even strength, the Capitals held a 15-10 edge in shot attempts.

Compounding matters, when defenseman Brian Dumoulin went down with an apparent head injury early in the second period, the Penguins were without two of their top players for the majority of the game.

“That's tough, but that's the situation we're faced with,” Crosby said. “They're not going to feel sorry for us, and we certainly can't feel sorry for ourselves. I thought we battled hard. Guys did some good things. We had some opportunities.”

Playing without Malkin

Malkin's scratch Sunday was a bit of a surprise. He made slow and steady progress over the past week, skating on his own Wednesday, joining the team for a noncontact morning skate Thursday and taking part in a full practice Saturday.

“I had no intel if he was in or not,” Capitals coach Barry Trotz said. “Only intel: I know he skated yesterday. I really didn't know. We were prepared for it. We showed some stuff that he does. I don't know. We were prepared for it, but we just don't know until you have warmup.”

When Sullivan ruled Malkin out of Game 2 about two hours before opening faceoff, he said there had been no setbacks in his recovery.

“Part of the process,” Sullivan said, adding Malkin could make his return for Game 3 on Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena.

Holtby's night

When Capitals goalie Braden Holby made 32 saves Sunday, he broke a streak of eight consecutive playoff games against the Penguins in which he allowed at least two goals.

“I thought Braden was real solid all game,” Trotz said. “He made some timely saves. He moved well. They were trying to make everything very difficult, and he responded the way he always has. It was a good game for him.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me