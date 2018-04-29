Penguins notebook: Evgeni Malkin missed in Game 2

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

WASHINGTON — It was bound to happen.

Playing their third game without Evgeni Malkin since he suffered an apparent left-knee injury in Game 5 of a first-round series with the Flyers, the Penguins really missed their Russian superstar in a 4-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Sunday.

“Listen, we're a better team when Geno's in our lineup. I think that's an obvious statement,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “Having said that, I don't think our team looks for any sort of excuses. I think we try to rally around one another. It's a next-man-up attitude.”

The Penguins won their previous two games without Malkin thanks in large part to the efforts of the team's red-hot top line. Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel and Patric Hornqvist contributed to the lone goal the Penguins scored Sunday — a Kris Letang shot through traffic late in the second period — but no other line found the scoresheet.

The second line, which usually includes Malkin, injured left wing Carl Hagelin and Phil Kessel, didn't produce much.

Dominik Simon had a turnover at the offensive blue line that led to a Washington goal. Riley Sheahan had one shot on goal. Kessel was the team's worst player when shot stats were tallied. When he was on the ice at even strength, the Capitals held a 15-10 edge in shot attempts.

Compounding matters, when defenseman Brian Dumoulin went down with an apparent head injury early in the second period, the Penguins were without two of their top players for the majority of the game.

“That's tough, but that's the situation we're faced with,” Crosby said. “They're not going to feel sorry for us, and we certainly can't feel sorry for ourselves. I thought we battled hard. Guys did some good things. We had some opportunities.”

Playing without Malkin

Malkin's scratch Sunday was a bit of a surprise. He made slow and steady progress over the past week, skating on his own Wednesday, joining the team for a noncontact morning skate Thursday and taking part in a full practice Saturday.

“I had no intel if he was in or not,” Capitals coach Barry Trotz said. “Only intel: I know he skated yesterday. I really didn't know. We were prepared for it. We showed some stuff that he does. I don't know. We were prepared for it, but we just don't know until you have warmup.”

When Sullivan ruled Malkin out of Game 2 about two hours before opening faceoff, he said there had been no setbacks in his recovery.

“Part of the process,” Sullivan said, adding Malkin could make his return for Game 3 on Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena.

Holtby's night

When Capitals goalie Braden Holby made 32 saves Sunday, he broke a streak of eight consecutive playoff games against the Penguins in which he allowed at least two goals.

“I thought Braden was real solid all game,” Trotz said. “He made some timely saves. He moved well. They were trying to make everything very difficult, and he responded the way he always has. It was a good game for him.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.