Kevin Gorman's Take 5 on Game 2: Five thoughts on Capitals 4, Penguins 1

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Penguins were hoping for the return of Evgeni Malkin in Game 2 to help them take this second-round series back to PPG Paints Arena with a 2-0 lead.

Instead, the Capitals got a big boost from the other Russian.

And a little help from his friends in a 4-1 Capitals victory Sunday.

1. First to score: Moments before the puck dropped at Capital One Arena, word started to spread that Pirates pitcher Nick Kingham had a perfect game in progress against the St. Louis Cardinals through the first six innings of his MLB debut.

If given the choice, I would have picked the chance to watch history in the making. But I'm here to cover hockey.

The last time I saw the Pirates involved in a perfect game, it involved Pittsburgh and Washington and Jose Tabata lowered his elbow into a Max Scherzer pitch to break it up with two outs in the ninth inning.

Who would have guessed the Capitals would score on the Penguins before Kingham would allow a hit?

That's what happened, as Patric Hornqvist steered the puck away from Evgeny Kuznetsov and directly to Alex Ovechkin, who fired a wrister from the left circle to beat Matt Murray high to the glove side for a 1-0 lead at 1 minute, 26 seconds of the first period.

That's one way to break up a perfect game.

In the top of the seventh, Paul DeJong found another. The Cardinals shortstop hit a two-out single to left field to break up Kingham's perfect game and no-hit bid.

It was an amazing start for Kingham, a former top prospect who spent most of 2015 and '16 recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Murray wasn't so fortunate.

2. Secondary concerns: The Penguins' best scoring chances came with a 1-0 deficit, as Jake Guentzel set up Sidney Crosby for a backhand in front of the net and Derick Brassard played the puck off the skate of Capitals center Jay Beagle in the crease.

Problem, is, the Penguins' only scoring is coming from its top line, which accounted for 14 of the team's 18 goals over the previous five games. One of those four goals was Bryan Rust's empty-netter in the final moments of Game 6 in Philadelphia.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan believes that's not a reflection of secondary scoring chances, citing second-line winger Dominik Simon's three Grade-A chances in Game 1.

"We'd love to see production throughout our lineup," Sullivan said just two hours before the game. "I think it makes us a lot more difficult to play against when we do. When you look at some of the scoring chances that we generated over the last few games, I think there's been a number of high-quality chances that other lines have gotten that they didn't convert."

Brassard and Riley Sheahan have done a commendable job at center in Malkin's absence, but the Penguins are sacrificing scoring in the process.

3. Boxed in: With Crosby in the penalty box for hooking, the Capitals took advantage of their power play — and avoided a penalty of their own.

Brett Connolly was camping out in the crease and used his stick to take out Murray's right skate just moments before Lars Eller fed Jakub Vrana to Murray's left for a power-play goal and 2-0 lead at 14:54 of the first period.

Did Connolly's tactic affect the goal? Who knows?

Did Connolly get away with goaltender interference? Yes.

But that's the problem with NHL officiating. The goaltender interference call is so hit and miss that the slightest buzz can be called and a blatant hit overlooked, or vice versa.

The Penguins got away with a tripping penalty in the second period, when defenseman Chad Ruhwedel swiped his stick under Devante Smith-Pelly's left skate, causing him to crash into the net.

By then, however, the damage already was done.

Thanks to a Connolly goal, the Capitals led by three.

And that wasn't the worst news.

4. Dumoulin goes down: Defenseman Brian Dumoulin quietly has been one of the Penguins' most consistent players throughout these playoffs, thanks to taking great angles and making good decisions.

Already playing their top four defensemen heavy minutes, the Penguins couldn't afford to lose Dumoulin for any amount of time, let alone an injury 4:26 into the second period.

But Dumoulin was on the receiving end of a shoulder blow to the head that left him laid out on the ice. As Dumoulin braced for a collision with Ovechkin, Tom Wilson skated by in the opposite direction and rammed him with a shoulder.

Dumoulin skated off with the help of trainer Chris Stewart and never returned, forcing the Penguins to play the final 35:34 with only five defensemen.

It's the hits you don't see coming that are the most dangerous, and Dumoulin couldn't have been prepared for Wilson's hit with Ovechkin in his sightline. It's hard to say whether Wilson delivered that hit with intent, whether he was simply being opportunistic or going for a kill shot.

But the NHL continues to have this problem because it has done nothing to address hits to the head. It was in Game 3 a year ago that Ovechkin and Matt Niskanen combined on hits that left Crosby with a concussion and forced him to miss Game 4.

It's pretty simple: Hits to the head should be penalized, no matter the intent. That's the best way — perhaps the only way — for the NHL to eliminate them from the game and protect the players.

5. The goal that wasn't: The Penguins finally scored when Kris Letang floated a puck from the right point with Crosby and Guentzel camped out in the crease during four-on-four play to cut it to 3-1 at 13:04 of the second period.

As Game 6 at Philadelphia and Game 1 at Washington taught us, a two-goal lead isn't safe against the Penguins.

And they almost scored again at 9:03 of the third, when Crosby's wraparound appeared to be tapped in by Hornqvist. Holtby fell on the puck and smothered it, and the officials called it no goal.

An NHL video review proved inconclusive, so the call on the ice stood.

Funny, a Twitter review showed freeze frames of the puck across the goal line.

But it will go down as the goal that wasn't, and the Capitals tied this series.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.