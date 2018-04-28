Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Penguins call up 13 players from Wilkes-Barre

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Saturday, April 28, 2018, 1:30 p.m.
The Penguins' Daniel Sprong plays against the Sabres Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017 at Pegula Ice Arena in State College.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins called up 13 players from their Wilkes-Barre/Scranton AHL affiliate Saturday, a group that will form their “Black Aces” practice squad for the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Black Aces include forwards Josh Jooris, Daniel Sprong, Thomas Di Pauli, Adam Johnson, Teddy Blueger, Garrett Wilson and Jean-Sebastien Dea, defensemen Lukas Bengtsson, Chris Summers, Jarred Tinordi and Andrey Pedan and goalies Tristan Jarry and Michael Leighton.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton was eliminated Thursday from the Calder Cup playoffs.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

