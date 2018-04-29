Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Three things to watch for in Penguins-Capitals Game 2

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Sunday, April 29, 2018, 9:12 a.m.
Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov leave the ice following a 3-2 loss to the Penguins in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference seminfinals on April 26, 2018, in Washington.
Getty Images
Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov leave the ice following a 3-2 loss to the Penguins in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference seminfinals on April 26, 2018, in Washington.

Updated 45 minutes ago

WASHINGTON – Penguins goalie Matt Murray turned in a stellar performance in Game 1 against the Washington Capitals on Thursday night, making 32 saves.

In most cases, players on the opposing team would sound a familiar refrain before Game 2. They'd talk about how they need to get traffic in front of the hot goalie, making him uncomfortable and taking away his line of sight.

Evgeny Kuznetsov is not like most players.

The highly skilled center doesn't think the Capitals need to do anything of the sort to bounce back and tie the series Sunday afternoon.

“If I have U.S. mentality, maybe I would say that,” Kuznetsov said with a grin. “But for me, if you make a nice pass and a guy has an open net against a goalie, it's not easy to save.

“Of course when pucks go from low to high to the D, we have to go in the front. We have to. But to me, it's more important you have to get the rebound. I feel like so many times, their D got the rebound first. That's how they can break out those plays and they can get those three-on-twos.”

Here are three things to watch for in Game 2.

1. Shot out of a cannon

If recent history is any indication, the Capitals will come out inspired and rack up the shots against Murray on Sunday afternoon.

After losing Game 1 to Columbus in the first round, Washington bounced back with a 58-shot effort in Game 2 that some Capitals players called one of the team's best games of the season.

Of course, if recent history is to be believed, that doesn't mean the Capitals will win the game. Despite a massive shot advantage in Game 2 against Columbus, Washington blew leads of 2-0 and 3-1 and lost 5-4 in overtime anyway.

2. Testing Malkin

Capitals coach Barry Trotz says the likely return of Evgeni Malkin to the Penguins lineup won't substantially change the way he looks for matchups in Game 2.

“They're deep down the center. We're deep down the center,” Trotz said. “You can't be chasing the matchup all the time or your top guys are losing ice time.”

That said, it's hard to believe Trotz won't want to try to test Malkin's mobility by making him defend Washington's top line – Kuznetsov, Alex Ovechkin and Tom Wilson – at least some of the time.

That would leave Washington's second line – Chandler Stephenson, Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie – to deal with Sidney Crosby's red-hot line, but that's not a challenge Backstrom hasn't met before.

3. Go fourth and multiply

One of the areas Washington had an advantage in Game 1 was in bottom-six play. Specifically, the Penguins' fourth line of Zach Aston-Reese, Carter Rowney and Tom Kuhnhackl didn't manage a single shot attempt, let alone a shot on goal.

Kuhnhackl said the Penguins trio was well aware of that stat and aims to change it in Game 2.

“For sure” he said. “We obviously have to be better than Game 1. We didn't have much offensively. We've got to make sure we hold onto pucks, kind of get that cycle game going. They kind of play it man on man. The longer we hold onto the puck, at one point, you might beat one and get a step to the net. We gotta take advantage of that.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

