Penguins' Sidney Crosby is asked: Is he better than Mario Lemieux?

Sidney Crosby deflected to his predecessor Mario Lemieux as the greatest Penguin of all time during a short conversation with a TMZ reporter .

The bearded Penguins captain was walking outside of a hotel in Washington, D.C. when the reporter asked if Crosby thought Lemieux would be "mad" if Crosby surpassed him as "the greatest Penguin ever."

"I don't think he's got anything to worry about," Crosby responded. "I think he set the standard."

Crosby recently surpassed Lemieux's playoff scoring record .

The Penguins are in Washington, D.C. taking on the Capitals in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The puck drops for Game 2 at 3 p.m. Sunday . The Penguins won Game 1 on Thursday.

Crosby also was asked in the interview posted early Saturday to weigh in on what he believes to be the greatest duo in team history — him and center Evgeni Malkin or Lemieux and winger Jaromir Jagr.

Crosby again deflected to Lemieux and Jagr because "they have more points than us."

