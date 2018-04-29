Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins' Sidney Crosby is asked: Is he better than Mario Lemieux?

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Sunday, April 29, 2018, 9:51 a.m.
Mario Lemieux presents Sidney Crosby with a plaque for his 1,000 NHL point before the Penguins Red Wings game Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Mario Lemieux presents Sidney Crosby with a plaque for his 1,000 NHL point before the Penguins Red Wings game Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 3 hours ago

Sidney Crosby deflected to his predecessor Mario Lemieux as the greatest Penguin of all time during a short conversation with a TMZ reporter .

The bearded Penguins captain was walking outside of a hotel in Washington, D.C. when the reporter asked if Crosby thought Lemieux would be "mad" if Crosby surpassed him as "the greatest Penguin ever."

"I don't think he's got anything to worry about," Crosby responded. "I think he set the standard."

Crosby recently surpassed Lemieux's playoff scoring record .

The Penguins are in Washington, D.C. taking on the Capitals in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The puck drops for Game 2 at 3 p.m. Sunday . The Penguins won Game 1 on Thursday.

Crosby also was asked in the interview posted early Saturday to weigh in on what he believes to be the greatest duo in team history — him and center Evgeni Malkin or Lemieux and winger Jaromir Jagr.

Crosby again deflected to Lemieux and Jagr because "they have more points than us."

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me