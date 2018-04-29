Penguins center Evgeni Malkin will not play in Game 2 against Capitals
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said center Evgeni Malkin will not play in Game 2 against the Washington Capitals Sunday at Capital One Arena.
Sullivan said Malkin remains a possibility to play in Game 3, when the series returns to PPG Paints Arena.
“We're a better team with Geno in the lineup,” Sullivan said, “but we're not going to make excuses.”
Malkin suffered what appeared to be a left knee injury in Game 5 of the first-round series against the Philadelphia Flyers. He missed Game 6 and the opening game of the second-round series against the Capitals.
The Penguins won Game 1, 3-2.
Malkin practiced on Saturday and skated on his own Wednesday, but practiced Thursday with the Penguins wearing a non-contact jersey.
