Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins center Evgeni Malkin will not play in Game 2 against Capitals

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Sunday, April 29, 2018, 1:15 p.m.
The Penguins' Evgeni Malkin gets around the Flyers' Andrew MacDonald in the first period Friday, April 20, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Evgeni Malkin gets around the Flyers' Andrew MacDonald in the first period Friday, April 20, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 2 hours ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. ­— Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said center Evgeni Malkin will not play in Game 2 against the Washington Capitals Sunday at Capital One Arena.

Sullivan said Malkin remains a possibility to play in Game 3, when the series returns to PPG Paints Arena.

“We're a better team with Geno in the lineup,” Sullivan said, “but we're not going to make excuses.”

Malkin suffered what appeared to be a left knee injury in Game 5 of the first-round series against the Philadelphia Flyers. He missed Game 6 and the opening game of the second-round series against the Capitals.

The Penguins won Game 1, 3-2.

Malkin practiced on Saturday and skated on his own Wednesday, but practiced Thursday with the Penguins wearing a non-contact jersey.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me