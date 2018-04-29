Capitals coach Barry Trotz on Penguins without Evgeni Malkin: 'You just need to win the game'

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Penguins will play Game 2 of their Stanley Cup second-round series on Sunday without star center Evgeni Malkin, but Capitals coach Barry Trotz isn't worrying about one player.

Not when Washington trails, 1-0.

“I think it doesn't matter who's in the game. You just need to win the game,” Trotz said. “I think there's probably a little too much importance on that. It doesn't matter. They've got guys that will step up. It'll be no difference. They all chip in. Obviously he's a top player. There's no question about it. That's undeniable. But at the same time, it doesn't really matter. You just gotta win the game. It doesn't matter if he's in or out. We have to win this game. Then we'll go on to the next one and try to win that one.”

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan made no bones about the Penguins preferring to have a healthy Malkin, who had three goals and five points through the first five games of the playoffs and operates from the right half-wall on the power play. But Sullivan also is satisfied with what he's getting from Riley Sheahan, who replaced Malkin alongside Dominik Simon and Phil Kessel on the second line, and Jake Guentzel, who took Malkin's place on the power play's first unit.

“Listen, we're a better team when Geno's in our lineup,” Sullivan said. “That's an obvious statement. Having said that, I don't think our team looks for any sort of excuses. I think we try to rally around one another with the next-man-up attitude. We have capable people in our lineup. It provides opportunities for others to play a more significant role and they want to take advantage of those opportunities. I think that's how our players look at it. That's certainly how our team looks at it and we're going to go out today and put our very best lineup at our disposal today and we're going to try to win.”

Sullivan also said he's not concerned about the lack of scoring beyond the first line, which accounted for all three goals in Game 1 against the Capitals. Over the last five games, the first line has scored 14 of the Penguins' 18 even-strength goals. One of the four not scored by the first line was an empty-netter by Bryan Rust late in Game 6 at Philadelphia.

“We'd love to see production throughout our lineup,” Sullivan said. “I think it makes us a lot more difficult to play against when we do. When you look at some of the scoring chances that we generated over the last few games, I think there's been a number of high-quality chances that other lines have gotten that they didn't convert.”

Sullivan cited Simon as having “three Grade-A chances in the first period” that didn't go in.

“If they continue to get those chances, they will convert,” Sullivan said. “It would be more of a concern if the other lines weren't generating opportunities to score. You can't always control whether the puck goes in the net or not, but what you can control is the process of trying to create and we are getting that throughout our line combinations. Hopefully, some of these other lines will start to convert.”

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.