Penguins

Three things we learned from Penguins-Capitals Game 2

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Sunday, April 29, 2018, 11:51 p.m.
The Capitals' Brett Connolly celebrates his goal against the Penguins during the second period of Game 2
When the Penguins beat the Capitals in the opener of the Metropolitan Division finals last Thursday, the taunts came fast and furious from all corners of the hockey world.

Same old Caps. Can't get past the second round. Can't beat the Penguins, who have taken up residency in the head of goalie Braden Holtby.

Three days later, the taunts seem ridiculous.

Alex Ovechkin scored for the second straight game, Braden Holtby made 32 saves and the Capitals rolled to a 4-1 victory in a game they really needed to win.

“First game didn't go our way, so you need the second one, especially against a team like Pittsburgh,” Holtby said. “We came out the way we needed to, especially in our home rink. The rest of the game was kind of grinding each way. I thought we played more of our style. Forced them into playing our game. Not trading chances off the rush. Dumping it in, playing support, a hard style of hockey. I think we forced that, and that's what you can do in your home rink.”

Here are three things we learned in Game 2.

1. Murray's glove

The Capitals have scored five of their six goals in the series to goalie Matt Murray's glove-hand side. While statistics show Murray gives up goals to that side at only a slightly higher rate than the average NHL goalie, the idea that it's his weakness persists.

Ovechkin said it's not part of Washington's game plan to shoot there.

“We just try to shoot it,” Ovechkin said. “Sometimes it's glove side. Sometimes it's five hole. Whatever's open is open. He won two Cups. He's a great goalie. We just have to make traffic in front of him and not give him easy ones.”

2. Special situation

Officials weren't quite as stingy giving out penalties in Game 2 as they were in Game 1. Each team had three advantages Sunday. There was a total of three for both teams in the opener.

Coming into the series, the theory was the Capitals would benefit from a game called tighter, since they rely on their power play more than the Penguins do.

The theory was proven correct in Game 2. Jakub Vrana scored a power-play goal for the Capitals late in the first period. The Penguins went 0 for 3.

“We're sacrificing more,” center Nicklas Backstrom. “We're blocking more shots. We're clearing the puck. That's obviously a big key for us.”

3. Fourth-line improvement

The Penguins' fourth-line trio of Zach Aston-Reese, Carter Rowney and Tom Kuhnhackl showed marked improvement after failing to register a single shot attempt in Game 1.

They combined for five shots on goal, including three for Aston-Reese. When shot attempts were added up, all three players finished safely in the black.

The Capitals won the battle of the bottom six in the game, getting goals from Vrana and Brett Connolly, but it's a positive trend for Aston-Reese, Rowney and Kuhnhackl all the same.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

