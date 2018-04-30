Tom Wilson avoids NHL punishment for headshot on Brian Dumoulin

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The NHL's department of player safety is not holding a disciplinary hearing for Washington's Tom Wilson, according to multiple reports.

Wilson hit Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin in the head with his left shoulder during the second period of the Capitals' 4-1 victory Sunday in Game 2 of the teams' second-round playoff series.

No disciplinary hearing for Tom Wilson for hit on Brian Dumoulin. @wyshynski had a few minutes ago. Belief is Dumoulin moved head at last minute. — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) April 30, 2018

Dumoulin, who was also hit by Alex Ovechkin during the play, collapsed on the ice and lay for several moments until heading to the Penguins' locker room. He did not return to the game, and the Penguins have not provided any update on his status.

The Tom Wilson check to the head that sent Dumoulin to the room pic.twitter.com/cbRVMLBURo — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 29, 2018

According to the Washington Post , Wilson is a repeat offender in the eyes of the league because he was suspended twice this preseason. NHL Rule 48.1.iii states: "whether the opponent materially changed the position of his body or head immediately prior to or simultaneously with the hit in a way that significantly contributed to the head contact."

There was no penalty called on the play.

USA Today broke down Wilson's career suspension history : two games for interference in the 2017 preseason and the first four games of this season for boarding in another preseason game. He also was fined for a knee-on-knee hit in the 2016 playoffs.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.