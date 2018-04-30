Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Tom Wilson avoids NHL punishment for headshot on Brian Dumoulin

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Monday, April 30, 2018, 11:30 a.m.
The NHL’s department of player safety will not hold a disciplinary hearing for Washington’s Tom Wilson for his hit on Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin in the Capitals’ 4-1 victory Sunday in Game 2 of the teams’ second-round playoff series.
WPXI
The NHL’s department of player safety will not hold a disciplinary hearing for Washington’s Tom Wilson for his hit on Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin in the Capitals’ 4-1 victory Sunday in Game 2 of the teams’ second-round playoff series.
Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin is tended to by a trainer after he was injured during the second period in Game 2.
Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin is tended to by a trainer after he was injured during the second period in Game 2.

Updated 2 hours ago

The NHL's department of player safety is not holding a disciplinary hearing for Washington's Tom Wilson, according to multiple reports.

Wilson hit Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin in the head with his left shoulder during the second period of the Capitals' 4-1 victory Sunday in Game 2 of the teams' second-round playoff series.

Dumoulin, who was also hit by Alex Ovechkin during the play, collapsed on the ice and lay for several moments until heading to the Penguins' locker room. He did not return to the game, and the Penguins have not provided any update on his status.

According to the Washington Post , Wilson is a repeat offender in the eyes of the league because he was suspended twice this preseason. NHL Rule 48.1.iii states: "whether the opponent materially changed the position of his body or head immediately prior to or simultaneously with the hit in a way that significantly contributed to the head contact."

There was no penalty called on the play.

USA Today broke down Wilson's career suspension history : two games for interference in the 2017 preseason and the first four games of this season for boarding in another preseason game. He also was fined for a knee-on-knee hit in the 2016 playoffs.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

Related Content
Injured Dumoulin, Malkin, Hagelin participate in Penguins practice 
Evgeni Malkin, Brian Dumoulin and Carl Hagelin took part in Penguins practice Monday at the team's facility in Cranberry Township. Malkin and Hagelin, who form two-thirds ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me