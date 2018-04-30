Injured Dumoulin, Malkin, Hagelin participate in Penguins practice

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Evgeni Malkin, Brian Dumoulin and Carl Hagelin took part in Penguins practice Monday at the team's facility in Cranberry Township.

Malkin and Hagelin, who form two-thirds of the Penguins' regular second line, have each missed the first two games of the Penguins' second-round playoff series against Washington. Dumoulin, a top-pairing defenseman, was injured as the result of a hit to his head by Tom Wilson during the Capitals' 4-1 victory in Game 2 on Sunday.

Dumolin was sporting a no-contact jersey. Hagelin began practice with one but changed to regular jersey during practice. He also was wearing a face shield.

Dumoulin was paired with his normal defense partner, Kris Letang, during line rushes. Malkin also was centering the second line. Hagelin was not taking his normal line position.

Dating to the first round, Malkin has missed the past three games because of an apparent left knee injury suffered in Game 5 against Philadelphia 10 days ago. The star center also practiced fully Saturday but was a surprise omission from the lineup Sunday.

Unlike Malkin, Hagelin did not accompany the Penguins to Washington. He has an upper-body injury suffered via a hit from the Flyers' Claude Giroux in the Penguins' series-clinching victory April 22.

Giroux hit on Hagelin... clean or dirty? pic.twitter.com/foMsBZV2DD — The Hockey Hangout (@HockeyHangout) April 22, 2018

Game 3 of the best-of-seven Penguins-Capitals series is 7 p.m. Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena.

After practice Monday, defenseman Kris Letang talked about the increasing physicality in the series.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.