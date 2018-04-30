Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Brian Dumoulin offers his take on Tom Wilson hit

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Monday, April 30, 2018, 1:24 p.m.
The Penguins' Brian Dumoulin skates today at practice Monday, April 30, 2018 at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Brian Dumoulin skates today at practice Monday, April 30, 2018 at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.

Updated 49 minutes ago

In describing the hard hit Sunday, Brian Dumoulin said he was bracing for contact from an approaching Alex Ovechkin more than he was expecting contact from Tom Wilson, who came from behind him and to his right.

"I obviously had looked up I saw Ovie coming," the Penguins defenseman said Monday after practice at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township. "And I just tried to get past him and tried to brace my impact from Ovie and I didn't know Wilson was there at all or anything like that and I was just bracing for Ovechkin."

Dumoulin went through the NHL's concussion protocol after being hit in the head by Wilson during the Penguins' Game 2 loss at Washington on Sunday. But Dumoulin said he felt "normal" in participating at full capacity in Penguins' practice Monday.

"It was good to go out there and skate with the guys and go through the normal routine that I would normally," Dumoulin said. "It was fun to be back out there again; it's definitely a relief."

Dumoulin hesitated after a pair of questions about his opinion on the hit from Wilson and if he was surprised the league elected not to bring in Wilson for a disciplinary hearing .

On if the hit was dirty: "Uhhh, I wasn't ready for Wilson at all. I was more bracing for (Ovechkin); they say I stopped and whatnot, but I was just trying to take an impact from Ovie and I got caught in the head."

On if he was surprised the league is not disciplining Wilson: "Uhhh I mean, I … I … that's not for me to say. I'm not the one making decisions on that. Obviously I care more about myself than I do him, and I just want to make sure I am good and I taking the appropriate steps to make sure I can come back and play when I'm ready."

Despite wearing a gray jersey signifying "no contact ," Dumoulin took part in the entire 40-minute practice Monday and took his regular spot paired with No. 1 defenseman Kris Letang.

Dumoulin said he "definitely" felt better this morning than he did Sunday evening after the hit from Wilson during the second period of the 4-1 Capitals win that even series.

"Throughout the time I met with the doctors and we have gone through the appropriate steps to try to get me back and make sure I am OK when I come back," Dumoulin said. "Obviously concussions you don't want to rush — or with anything in the head — so for me I am just trying to take the appropriate steps.

"I did all the steps that the league thinks is necessary after the game, and I went through the protocol."

Penguins' defenseman Kris Letang offered his thoughts on Sunday's game after Monday's practice.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

