'Legitimate possibility' Carl Hagelin returns for Penguins in Capitals series

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After returning to Penguins practice for the first time since absorbing a hit during a game eight days prior, Carl Hagelin said he felt good Monday and affirmed there is a legitimate possibility he will be cleared to return at some point during the Penguins' ongoing second-round playoff series.

"Felt good," Hagelin said from the locker room of the Penguins; facility in Cranberry Township. "It was nice to be back to skate around with the teammates like that. It's always hard watching the games on TV, but I felt good today."

Hagelin left the Penguins' series-clinching Game 6 win at Philadelphia on April 22 because of an upper-body injury, and he hadn't practiced since. Unlike injured linemate Evgeni Malkin, Hagelin did not accompany the team to Washington for Games 1-2 of the series against the Capitals.

Asked directly if there was "a legitimate possibility" he could return before this series ends, Hagelin said "yes."

But how far away is he from game action?

"Not sure," he said. "That's up to the doctors. We will know more tomorrow."

Unlike Malkin and defenseman Brian Dumoulin on Monday, Hagelin did not skate with his usual linemates/partner during line rushes at practice. He had on a gray "no-contact" jersey, left the session earlier than most of his teammates and wore a full face shield.

Hagelin, who wore a faceshield for four seasons at the University of Michigan, said he wasn't sure if he'd have to wear one when he returns to game action. He also said pain management hasn't been an issue.

"It's been fine," Hagelin said. "You have been through injuries before; it's a mental part. You just have to know that's part of being in this industry."

Giroux hit on Hagelin... clean or dirty? pic.twitter.com/foMsBZV2DD — The Hockey Hangout (@HockeyHangout) April 22, 2018

Hagelin declined to offer an opinion on the hit that has sidelined him, a shot from Flyers captain Clause Giroux to the face that left him bloodied and woozy.

"I haven't even seen the play (on video)," Hagelin said. "And that's in the past. So it doesn't matter now."

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.