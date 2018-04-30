Veteran Matt Hunwick 'ready to go if needed' on Penguins' blue line

Just like about 20 other teammates each time, Matt Hunwick has been taking warm-ups with the Penguins during each of their eight games so far this postseason.

Now more than ever it seems that unlike each of those eight prior times, Hunwick could remain in his uniform for the actual game.

Banished to the pressbox as the No. 7 defenseman for the past two months, Hunwick insists he's ready if called upon. And with the status of Brian Dumoulin not certain , Hunwick could perhaps be called upon as soon as Tuesday night during Game 3 of the Penguins' second-round series against Washington.

"There's always guys who are nicked up this time of year and guys who are questionable, so I am ready every game," Hunwick said after practice in Cranberry Township on Monday.

"It's no different than any other game so far this playoff," Hunwick said moments earlier. "Ready to go if needed."

When the Penguins signed him to a three-year, $6.75 million contract in July, Hunwick was about two months removed from averaging 25 minutes, 39 seconds of ice time for the Toronto Maple Leafs during their brief playoff run.

But as the regular season went on, Hunwick fell down the Penguins' depth chart and, ultimately, became a healthy scratch in favor of Chad Ruhwedel. Hunwick has appeared in three games after March 1, none in the postseason.

"You always want to be in there," he said, "but I think our team has played well. And it's hard to argue with the results."

Dumoulin, officially per coach Mike Sullivan, is a gametime decision for Game 3 after he took a hit to the head during the second period of Sunday's Game 2. Dunoulin went through concussion protocol after the incident, but he did practice fully Monday (albeit in a non-contact jersey).

"I am ready every game; it's not like I need to do something different (to prepare to play)," Hunwick said. "I think the biggest thing is you just want to make sure (Dumoulin is) OK. It didn't look good on the ice, but it was good to see him on the ice (Monday)."

Hunwick also was out of the lineup between Jan. 23-Feb. 17 and returned with some strong play (two points, plus-2, 17:08 average time on ice, three Penguins victories) in his first three games back.

"I have done it before; it's not something brand new," Hunwick said of returning to game action after a long layoff. "I don't think I have done it leading up or into the playoffs, but yeah I have done it in the past."

The Penguins took 48.93 percent of the shot attempts in 5-on-5 play during the regular season with Hunwick on the ice, worst among any defenseman on the team.

