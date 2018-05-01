Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Kevin Gorman's Take 5 on Game 3: Five thoughts on Capitals 4, Penguins 3

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 11:11 p.m.
The Penguins' Evgeni Malkin battles the Capitals' Dmitry Orlov for control of the puck during the first period in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference second round May 1, 2018, at PPG Paints Arena.
Getty Images
The Penguins' Evgeni Malkin battles the Capitals' Dmitry Orlov for control of the puck during the first period in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference second round May 1, 2018, at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 17 minutes ago

Their Stanley Cup second-round series with the Washington Capitals tied, the Penguins needed a momentum swing.

In Game 3, they got Geno.

1. For starters: If Mike Sullivan was saving Evgeni Malkin to give the Penguins a mental edge going into Game 3, it worked.

Malkin finally returned Tuesday after missing Game 6 at Philadelphia and the first two games at Washington with a lower-body injury.

The Penguins got off to slow starts and gave up the first goal within three minutes in each game, so it was important to have a strong start against the Capitals.

Or at least not give up an early goal.

Malkin was the last player to leave the ice in pregame warm-ups. As he skated off, the PPG Paints Arena crowd was serenading him with chants of “Geno! Geno!”

The biggest boost was the roar upon Malkin being the last player introduced in the starting lineup, a designation typically reserved for captain Sidney Crosby.

For a team that was 1-2 in the playoffs at PPG Paints Arena, the Penguins got the home crowd into the game.

2. Malkin Milkshake: Malkin's return also allowed the Penguins coach to stir up his line combinations.

The Penguins' top line had accounted for 15 of 19 goals over the previous six games, so finding secondary scoring was a priority.

As expected, Sullivan had Malkin center the second line with Dominik Simon, but Bryan Rust replaced Phil Kessel. The third line was a surprise, with Riley Sheahan centering Zach Aston-Reese and Kessel. Derick Brassard was shuffled, along with Conor Sheary, to the fourth line with Tom Kuhnhackl.

It made little difference on the score sheet in the first two periods, as the Penguins got goals by Jake Guentzel and Patric Hornqvist, the latter on the power play for a 2-1 lead at 6 minutes, 49 seconds of the second period.

Then things got crazy.

3. Shoulder and a shudder: When the NHL did nothing after Tom Wilson's blindside head shot to Brian Dumoulin in Game 2, it invited the Capitals winger to do it again.

Wilson gladly accepted.

Leading with his left shoulder — he never hesitates on a chance to decapitate — Wilson delivered a blow that knocked Zach Aston-Reese to his knees and sent Wilson into the Washington bench.

A bloodied and bent-over Aston-Reese skated off slowly, his right shoulder drooping.

As the scoreboard showed a video replay of the brutal hit and the crowd booed, Wilson sat there with a smile on his face. Again, the officials didn't call a penalty.

Then the Capitals added insult to injury, with a Chandler Stephenson goal 73 seconds later to tie the score at 2-2 at 11:04 of the second.

4. Cloning Crosby: After scoring his eighth playoff goal to tie for the NHL lead, Guentzel set up Crosby for his eighth goal.

Simply, Jake pulled a Sid.

From the left circle, Guentzel put on an impressive stick-handling display to undress Dmitry Orlov. Guentzel got control of a bouncing puck, slid it through Orlov's legs and passed it to Crosby, who buried it for a 3-2 lead.

The protege is starting to look a lot like the master.

5. Ugly ending: The Capitals got the tying goal by Matt Niskanen at 5:06.

The winner was scored by Ovechkin with 1:07 left, a blow that took the air out of a building that was about to burst at the beginning.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

Related Content
Matt Murray tasked with shaking worst playoff slump of young career
In large part to his own credit, Matt Murray mostly has avoided adversity in his young and thus-far successful NHL playoff career. Now, Murray is tasked ...
Tim Benz: Penguins angry with Tom Wilson for laughing after injuring Zach Aston-Reese 
Being a jerk is one thing. Being a jerk about being a jerk is worse. Trust me, I'd like to use stronger language than jerk. But this ...
Kevin Gorman: Capitals beating Penguins ... to a pulp 
The Washington Capitals want to turn this Stanley Cup second-round series into a street fight, so Tom Wilson threw another second-period sucker punch at the ...
Rob Rossi: Tom Wilson's rubbish hits overshadowing Capitals' poise
Tom Wilson has made Games 1, 2 and 3 of this latest second-round showdown between the Capitals and Penguins all about him. He shouldn't get the ...
Alex Ovechkin's late goal dooms Penguins in Game 3 
Alex Ovechkin is hurting the Penguins. Odd-man rushes are hurting the Penguins. Tom Wilson is literally hurting the Penguins. There was plenty of pain to go around as ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me