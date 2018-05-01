Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penguins

Penguins notebook: Playoff momentum takes many forms

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 7:40 p.m.
The Penguins' Brian Dumoulin moves the puck up ice during their game against the Capitals inside of PPG Paints Arena on May 1, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Penguins’ Evgeni Malkin splits a pair of Flyers defenseman during Game 1 of their Stanley Cup playoff first-round series Wednesday, April 11, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Players often talk about properly managing momentum within games during the Stanley Cup playoffs.

But what about the momentum swings when the daily injury report comes out?

When the Penguins found out Evgeni Malkin and Brian Dumoulin were in the lineup for Game 3 of the Metropolitan Division finals against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night, it had to provide an emotional lift, at least temporarily.

Malkin returned after missing three games because of an apparent left knee injury suffered April 20. Dumoulin's return was unexpectedly quick after he was hit in the head by Washington's Tom Wilson on Sunday afternoon.

When the Penguins found out before Game 2 that Malkin wasn't quite ready to make his return, or when they learned Carl Hagelin would remain sidelined Tuesday night because of a facial injury, it had to hurt morale on some level.

Winger Bryan Rust said the Penguins have learned how to avoid injury-related momentum swings over the last two playoff runs.

“I think this group's been around it long enough where we just focus on what we can control, take what we have and go with it,” he said.

Defenseman Jamie Oleksiak said momentum is determined not by who is playing but by how they are playing.

“Guys bring energy and things like that, but I'm a big believer that momentum is what you put into it,” Oleksiak said. “It can easily swing. A big hit, a big goal, a big penalty kill — a lot of things can swing momentum. Just gotta look at it as something that moves back and forth. You can't dwell on it.”

Filling in for Hagelin

While replacing a world-class scorer like Malkin is the most difficult challenge the Penguins have faced on the injury front this postseason, the effect of Hagelin's absence shouldn't be minimized.

Few players in the world can replicate Malkin's skill level, but just as few can skate as well as Hagelin.

“He brings a certain dimension to our team that makes us a better hockey team, that being his speed, his puck pursuit, and he utilizes it in so many ways,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “He utilizes it offensively by chasing defensemen down, forcing turnovers, creating opportunities for his linemates.

“He has the ability to catch the rush if we get caught in the offensive zone, so he utilizes it defensively as well. He utilizes it on the penalty kill. The dimension that Haggy brings to our team, he certainly increases our team speed, which we think is one of the competitive advantages we have.”

Eight is still great

While Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin has been taunted, especially by Penguins fans, for his lack of championship rings, it's worth noting that his playoff production almost always has been above reproach.

Ovechkin's career playoff numbers for goals per game (0.50) and points per game (0.96) are only slightly off from his regular-season averages (0.61, 1.12) coming into Tuesday night.

Against the Penguins, he has 14 goals and 29 points in 22 career playoff games.

This season, he scored critical goals in each of the first two games of the series.

Add it all up, and stopping Ovechkin has to be any team's No. 1 priority when facing Washington.

“He's a good player,” Sullivan said. “I think we've got to try to limit the opportunities that he gets, and we understand that's a big challenge. I think some of the opportunities that he's got in the first couple of games off the rush — we can be a whole lot better in the areas of the game where we need to be to make those opportunities a whole lot more difficult.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

