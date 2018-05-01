Malkin, Dumoulin, Hagelin all at Penguins morning skate

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Injured Penguins regulars Evgeni Malkin, Brian Dumoulin and Carl Hagelin were among the Penguins who took part in Tuesday's morning skate in advance of Game 3 against the Washington Capitals.

Malkin (apparent left knee injury) and Dumoulin (concussion protocol) were in regular jerseys, while Hagelin (upper body/face) was in a gray jersey that typically indicates “no-contact.”

As for their status for the first 2018 second-round game at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday, coach Mike Sullivan would only say: “They will all be game-time decisions.”

The Penguins-Capitals series is tied at a game apiece; faceoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Malkin has missed the past three games dating to the end of the first round, Hagelin left the clinching game of the Philadelphia series after a hit from Claude Giroux and Dumoulin absorbed a hit from the Capitals' Tom Wilson in the second period of Game 2 on Sunday.

After he was a full participant in practice Monday, Dumoulin said he had undergone NHL concussion protocol. Malkin also was a full practice participant Monday, like he was Saturday before Game 2. It should be noted that Sullivan ruled Malkin out of that contest prior to game-time.

Hagelin wore a full face shield at the morning skate Tuesday, just as he had during Monday's practice. It would be highly unusual for a player in a “no-contact” jersey at the morning skate to play the same day.

Dominik Simon has been filling in for Hagelin as a second-line wing; Carter Rowney has been taking Malkin's lineup spot. The Penguins' seventh defenseman – who would, in theory, replace Dumoulin – is Matt Hunwick.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.