Penguins

Malkin, Dumoulin, Hagelin all at Penguins morning skate

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 10:57 a.m.

Injured Penguins regulars Evgeni Malkin, Brian Dumoulin and Carl Hagelin were among the Penguins who took part in Tuesday's morning skate in advance of Game 3 against the Washington Capitals.

Malkin (apparent left knee injury) and Dumoulin (concussion protocol) were in regular jerseys, while Hagelin (upper body/face) was in a gray jersey that typically indicates “no-contact.”

As for their status for the first 2018 second-round game at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday, coach Mike Sullivan would only say: “They will all be game-time decisions.”

The Penguins-Capitals series is tied at a game apiece; faceoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Malkin has missed the past three games dating to the end of the first round, Hagelin left the clinching game of the Philadelphia series after a hit from Claude Giroux and Dumoulin absorbed a hit from the Capitals' Tom Wilson in the second period of Game 2 on Sunday.

After he was a full participant in practice Monday, Dumoulin said he had undergone NHL concussion protocol. Malkin also was a full practice participant Monday, like he was Saturday before Game 2. It should be noted that Sullivan ruled Malkin out of that contest prior to game-time.

Hagelin wore a full face shield at the morning skate Tuesday, just as he had during Monday's practice. It would be highly unusual for a player in a “no-contact” jersey at the morning skate to play the same day.

Dominik Simon has been filling in for Hagelin as a second-line wing; Carter Rowney has been taking Malkin's lineup spot. The Penguins' seventh defenseman – who would, in theory, replace Dumoulin – is Matt Hunwick.

The Penguins' Carl Hagelin skates at practice with a full face shield Monday, April 30, 2018 at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.
The Penguins' Carl Hagelin skated Monday at practice with a full face shield.
