3 things to watch for in Penguins-Capitals Game 3 — and revenge isn't 1 of them

If the Penguins plan to seek retribution on Washington Capitals winger Tom Wilson, they say they're more likely to do so by scoring goals than with hits or fists.

Wilson delivered a check to defenseman Brian Dumoulin's head in the second period of Game 2 of the Metropolitan Division finals Sunday afternoon in Washington. He wasn't penalized on the play or suspended by the league.

Game 3 of the series, which is tied 1-1, is Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena.

“We're just going to play the game,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “Our No. 1 focus is to win the hockey game. We're looking at one game. We're going to try to play the game that gives us the best chance to win.”

Jamie Oleksiak, the Penguins' 6-foot-7 defenseman who earned seven fighting majors this season, said it's important to fight the urge to seek revenge.

“We just have to be smart,” Oleksiak said. “Obviously it's an emotional game and a lot of things happen. You can't get sucked into stuff like that because, at the end of the day, that's kind of what they want. They want to get you off your game and think about things other than winning hockey games. We have to focus on these two home games we have at hand. They're going to be big games for us.”

Here are three things to watch for in Game 3.

1. Injury clues

While Sullivan said Dumoulin (concussion protocol), Evgeni Malkin (apparent left knee injury) and Carl Hagelin (face) will all be game-time decisions, clues point toward Dumoulin and Malkin playing Tuesday night while Hagelin continues to sit out.

Malkin and Dumoulin took part in morning skate in a full-contact capacity and left the ice at the same time as most of the other players who will be in the lineup. Hagelin wore a gray non-contact jersey and stayed out late with the players who could be reasonably expected to be scratched (Matt Hunwick and Carter Rowney).

Dumoulin said he'll “hopefully” be able to play.

“No issues at all,” he said. “Just going to keep going through it today like normally and try to come here ready to play.”

2. Start on time

The Penguins have given up goals in the first two games of the series, a development that has obviously made their lives more difficult as the game has gone on.

Center Derick Brassard said the best way to avoid an early deficit is to take care of the puck.

“Just our decisions in general, starting in our own end,” he said. “If we can come out a little cleaner, I think that's going to help our game a lot. I feel the first period, we were chasing the game a little bit. After that, we had a good response. The second and third period were good. It just has to be a 60-minute effort. Make sure we manage the puck the right way, making really good decisions with and without the puck, and I think we're going to be fine.”

3. Play with power

The Penguins have gone four games without a power-play goal, failing on their last 12 attempts with the man-advantage.

They've been hampered by the loss of key power-play personnel to injury during that span (Malkin and Patric Hornqvist), but Sullivan said that should be no excuse.

“I don't think that has anything to do with it,” Sullivan said. “We have capable guys on the ice. Regardless of who's in the lineup, we've got capable guys that can get the job done. We've got to do a better job with our execution. I think we've got to be sharper and crisper with our puck movement. I think our shot selection can be better.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.