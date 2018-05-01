Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penguins

Game 3 photo gallery: Penguins vs. Capitals

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 9:36 p.m.
Andrew Shaffer, of Monroeville, cheers as the Pittsburgh Penguins play the Washington Capitals on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 outside of PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
The Capitals' Lars Eller looks for a rebound as Penguins goaltender Matt Murray makes a save in the first period during Game 3 on Tuesday.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Capitals' Tom Wilson throws his body at the Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel in the first period during Game 3 on Tuesday.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov trips up the Penguins' Sidney Crosby in the first period during game 3 of round 2 Stanley Cup Playoffs Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby looks for a rebound against the Capitals in the first period Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins fan Jah-Vasia Poindexter, of Pittsburgh, reacts during a play while watching the Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals game Tuesday, May 1, 2018 with friends and fans outside of PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Penguins fans watch on the big screen outside of PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 during the Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals series in Pittsburgh.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Rachel Mackey, of Greensburg, (middle) reacts during the first goal scored by the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 while watching the game outside of PPG Paints Arena with her mother, Rita Mackey, and Ryan Kaintz, of McKees Rocks during the first home game in the series against the Washington Capitals.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins' Phil Kessel moves the puck up ice during their game against the Capitals inside of PPG Paints Arena on May 1, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Penguins’ Conor Sheary (43) plays the puck form his knees during their game against the Capitals inside of PPG Paints Arena on May 1, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins' Phil Kessel moves the puck up ice during their game against the Capitals inside of PPG Paints Arena on May 1, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Brian Dumoulin moves the puck up ice during their game against the Capitals inside of PPG Paints Arena on May 1, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby and Brian Dumoulin attempt to break up the play of the Capitals' T.J. Oshie inside of PPG Paints Arena on May 1, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins' Matt Murray makes just enough of a save to deflect the puck from going into the net during their game against the Capitals inside of PPG Paints Arena on May 1, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby passes the puck through the legs of a defenseman during their game against the Capitals inside of PPG Paints Arena on May 1, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Jake Guntzel celebrates his goal against the Capitals in the second period during game 3 of round 2 Stanley Cup Playoffs Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins celebrate Sidney Crosby's goal against the Capitals in the second period during game 3 of round 2 Stanley Cup Playoffs Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby celebrates his goal past the Capitals' Alex Ovechkin in the second period during game 3 of round 2 Stanley Cup Playoffs Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Jake Guntzel checks the Capitals' Tom Wilson in the second period during game 3 of round 2 Stanley Cup Playoffs Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Patric Hornqvist celebrates his goal against the Capitals in the second period during game 3 of round 2 Stanley Cup Playoffs Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins celebrate Patric Hornqvist's goal against the Capitals in the second period during game 3 of round 2 Stanley Cup Playoffs Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins' Brian Dumoulin takes a shot during during their game against the Capitals inside of PPG Paints Arena on May 1, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins' Justin Schultz fights for the puck with Washington Capitals' Chandler Stephenson during their game against the Capitals inside of PPG Paints Arena on May 1, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins' Brian Dumoulin takes a shot during during their game against the Capitals inside of PPG Paints Arena on May 1, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins' Patric Hornqvist moves the puck up ice during their game against the Washington Capitals inside of PPG Paints Arena on May 1, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins' Brian Dumoulin move the puck up ice during their game against the Capitals inside of PPG Paints Arena on May 1, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins' Matt Murray eyes the puck Dumoulin during their game against the Capitals inside of PPG Paints Arena on May 1, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins' Brian Dumoulin and Tom Wilson collide during their game against the Capitals inside of PPG Paints Arena on May 1, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Kris Letang and the Capitals' Alex Ovechkin collide May 1, 2018, at PPG Paints Arena.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins' Brian Dumoulin move the puck up ice during their game against the Capitals inside of PPG Paints Arena on May 1, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Brian Dumoulin holds down the Capitals' T.J. Oshie as Kris Latang gets to the puck in the second period during game 3 of round 2 Stanley Cup Playoffs Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Jake Guentzel celebraes his goal against the Capitals in the second period during game 3 of round 2 Stanley Cup Playoffs Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
A look at Game 3 of the Stanley Cup playoffs second-round series between the Penguins and Washington Capitals through the lenses of Trib photographers Shane Dunlap, Chaz Palla and Nate Smallwood.

