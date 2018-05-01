Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin, Brian Dumoulin in lineup for Game 3

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 7:16 p.m.
The Penguins' Evgeni Malkin warms up prior to the start of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference second round against the Capitals at PPG Paints Arena.
Evgeni Malkin and Brian Dumoulin were in the lineup as the Penguins faced the Washington Capitals in Game 3 of the Metropolitan Division finals Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena.

Malkin was out with an apparent left knee injury since April 20. He started the game on the second line with Dominik Simon and Bryan Rust.

Dumoulin took a check to the head from Washington's Tom Wilson in Game 2 on Sunday afternoon but did not miss a game. He started on the top defense pair with Kris Letang.

Carl Hagelin, out since Game 6 of a first-round series with a facial injury, was scratched for the third consecutive game. Carter Rowney was scratched to make room for Malkin.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

