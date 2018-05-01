Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penguins

Capitals' Tom Wilson sends another Penguins player to locker room

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 9:21 p.m.
The Capitals' Tom Wilson (43) collides with the Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese (46) during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL second-round hockey playoff series in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, May 1, 2018.
The Capitals' Tom Wilson throws his body at the Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel in the first period during Game 3 on Tuesday.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Jake Guntzel checks the Capitals' Tom Wilson in the second period during game 3 of round 2 Stanley Cup Playoffs Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Updated 3 hours ago

Tom Wilson did it again. For the second consecutive game, a hit to the head of a Penguins player caused him to leave a game.

Tuesday during Game 3 of the Penguins-Capitals second-round playoff series, it was rookie Zach Aston-Reese who absorbed a Wilson shoulder.

Aston-Reese lied on the ice in front of the Capitals bench for several moments while play continued in front of the Washington bench midway through the second period. Play was stopped with 10 minutes, 9 seconds left, after a Washington scoring threat ended, and Aston-Reese went into the Penguins' locker room.

The officials conferred for more than a minute but did not call a penalty on Wilson.

The Capitals scored 73 seconds later to tie the score 2-2. Sidney Crosby got a goal at 3:33 to gain a 3-2 lead.

Sunday in Washington, it was defenseman Brian Dumoulin who was knocked out of Game 2 following a second-period hit to the head from Wilson. It did not result in a penalty, either. The NHL department of player safety did not have a hearing or apply supplemental discipline .

After Wednesday's hit, the sellout crowd at PPG Paints Arena booed mercilessly. At one point during the boos, Wilson laughed on the bench.

There was no immediate word on Aston-Reese's injury or status.

After undergoing NHL concussion protocol screening, Dumoulin returned for Game 3.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

