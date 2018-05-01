Capitals' Tom Wilson sends another Penguins player to locker room

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tom Wilson did it again. For the second consecutive game, a hit to the head of a Penguins player caused him to leave a game.

Tuesday during Game 3 of the Penguins-Capitals second-round playoff series, it was rookie Zach Aston-Reese who absorbed a Wilson shoulder.

Another game. Another Wilson head shot. pic.twitter.com/QfvdyEhyVx — Penguins Nation (@EngellandsEye) May 2, 2018

Aston-Reese lied on the ice in front of the Capitals bench for several moments while play continued in front of the Washington bench midway through the second period. Play was stopped with 10 minutes, 9 seconds left, after a Washington scoring threat ended, and Aston-Reese went into the Penguins' locker room.

The officials conferred for more than a minute but did not call a penalty on Wilson.

The Capitals scored 73 seconds later to tie the score 2-2. Sidney Crosby got a goal at 3:33 to gain a 3-2 lead.

Sunday in Washington, it was defenseman Brian Dumoulin who was knocked out of Game 2 following a second-period hit to the head from Wilson. It did not result in a penalty, either. The NHL department of player safety did not have a hearing or apply supplemental discipline .

If the Penguins plan to seek retribution on Capitals winger Tom Wilson, they say they're more likely to do so by scoring goals than with hits or fists, via @BombulieTrib https://t.co/scin0wWSgo — Tribune-ReviewSports (@TribSports) May 1, 2018

After Wednesday's hit, the sellout crowd at PPG Paints Arena booed mercilessly. At one point during the boos, Wilson laughed on the bench.

There was no immediate word on Aston-Reese's injury or status.

After undergoing NHL concussion protocol screening, Dumoulin returned for Game 3.

Mike Sullivan says Zach Aston Reese has a broken jaw that will require surgery after the hit from Tom Wilson pic.twitter.com/Sx0aMNy68Z — Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) May 2, 2018

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer.