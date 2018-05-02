Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Who completes the Mount Rushmore of Pittsburgh sports villains?

Matt Rosenberg
Matt Rosenberg | Wednesday, May 2, 2018, 12:42 p.m.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady shouts on the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the Steelers on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady shouts on the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the Steelers on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass.
The Capitals' Tom Wilson (43) collides with the Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese (46) during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL second-round hockey playoff series in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, May 1, 2018.
The Capitals' Tom Wilson (43) collides with the Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese (46) during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL second-round hockey playoff series in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, May 1, 2018.
Steelers receiver Antonio Brown is hit in the head by Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict during the fourth quarter of an AFC wild-card game Saturday, Jan. 9, 2016, in Cincinnati.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver Antonio Brown is hit in the head by Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict during the fourth quarter of an AFC wild-card game Saturday, Jan. 9, 2016, in Cincinnati.

Updated 2 hours ago

We have a pretty good idea of who would make up three of the four. But who completes the Mount Rushmore of Pittsburgh Sports Hatred?

Here are the three faces we'd be confident etching into the side of a mountain. You pick the fourth.

Tom Wilson, Washington Capitals

We think it's safe to assume that Tom Wilson is A-No. 1 right now.

The headshots to Penguins Brian Dumoulin in Game 2 and the broken jaw and concussion delivered to Zach Aston-Reese in Game 3 have vaulted him into a special kind of place among Pittsburgh sports fans.

Take a look at the damage he's done the past two games.

Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Obvious, right?

Maybe we're envious.

• One fewer Super Bowl ring than the Steelers have as a franchise.

• An 8-2 regular-season record and 3-0 playoff record against the Steelers.

• That infuriating "I know how good I am" grin. You know the one.

Pittsburgh fans have plenty of reason to hate Tom Brady. We're sure you have more reasons. But we're trying not to take up too much of your time.

Vontaze Burfict

The Bengals linebacker is a mean dude. And a hard-hitter. But at least he's clean and reasonable.

Oh, he's not?

Sorry. We forgot.

But at least he felt bad about it.

Oh, he didn't?

ESPN The Magainze's story about Burfict and the hit: " 'HE FAKED THAT,' Burfict says casually of the Antonio Brown hit before quickly trying to wave his own observation away. He knows instantly how the comment will be received, and it's easy to see he wishes he hadn't said it."

Who's No. 4?

To appropriately complete the Mount Rushmore of Pittsburgh Sports Hatred, we need a fourth person. So we came up with these options. Who ya got?

Terrell Suggs, Ravens linebacker: The Ravens linebacker is ... well ... who he is. Most recently, he let it be known that he and his Ravens teammates wanted Hines Ward dead .

Bob Nutting, Pirates owner: A lack of spending , a lack of transparency, wardrobe police and a whole slew of other complaints from the fanbase that won't necessarily fit on this webpage. You know the deal.

Alex Ovechkin, Capitals forward: The most prolific goal-scorer of his era has been tormenting the Penguins through three games of the conference semifinals. Best player among the Penguins' biggest rivals. You make the call.

James Harrison, Steelers linebacker: "I love it here." "I'm retiring." "Cincinnati, here I come!" "I miss Pittsburgh." "Get me out of here!" "Hey, Tom. Hey, Bill, good to be here." "I'm retiring again." The Steeler-turned-Bengal-turned-Steeler-turned-Patriot has done little to get himself in the good graces of Pittsburgh fans recently.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me