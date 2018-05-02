Who completes the Mount Rushmore of Pittsburgh sports villains?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

We have a pretty good idea of who would make up three of the four. But who completes the Mount Rushmore of Pittsburgh Sports Hatred?

Here are the three faces we'd be confident etching into the side of a mountain. You pick the fourth.

Tom Wilson, Washington Capitals

We think it's safe to assume that Tom Wilson is A-No. 1 right now.

The headshots to Penguins Brian Dumoulin in Game 2 and the broken jaw and concussion delivered to Zach Aston-Reese in Game 3 have vaulted him into a special kind of place among Pittsburgh sports fans.

Take a look at the damage he's done the past two games.

Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Obvious, right?

Maybe we're envious.

• One fewer Super Bowl ring than the Steelers have as a franchise.

• An 8-2 regular-season record and 3-0 playoff record against the Steelers.

• That infuriating "I know how good I am" grin. You know the one.

Pittsburgh fans have plenty of reason to hate Tom Brady. We're sure you have more reasons. But we're trying not to take up too much of your time.

Also, you gotta love Brady screaming "How 'bout that? Let's go! Let's go!" at Steeler fans as he walked off the field pic.twitter.com/eTy7FQIOW2 — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) December 20, 2017

Vontaze Burfict

The Bengals linebacker is a mean dude. And a hard-hitter. But at least he's clean and reasonable.

Oh, he's not?

Sorry. We forgot.

But at least he felt bad about it.

Oh, he didn't?

ESPN The Magainze's story about Burfict and the hit: " 'HE FAKED THAT,' Burfict says casually of the Antonio Brown hit before quickly trying to wave his own observation away. He knows instantly how the comment will be received, and it's easy to see he wishes he hadn't said it."

Who's No. 4?

To appropriately complete the Mount Rushmore of Pittsburgh Sports Hatred, we need a fourth person. So we came up with these options. Who ya got?

Terrell Suggs, Ravens linebacker: The Ravens linebacker is ... well ... who he is. Most recently, he let it be known that he and his Ravens teammates wanted Hines Ward dead .

Bob Nutting, Pirates owner: A lack of spending , a lack of transparency, wardrobe police and a whole slew of other complaints from the fanbase that won't necessarily fit on this webpage. You know the deal.

Alex Ovechkin, Capitals forward: The most prolific goal-scorer of his era has been tormenting the Penguins through three games of the conference semifinals. Best player among the Penguins' biggest rivals. You make the call.

James Harrison, Steelers linebacker: "I love it here." "I'm retiring." "Cincinnati, here I come!" "I miss Pittsburgh." "Get me out of here!" "Hey, Tom. Hey, Bill, good to be here." "I'm retiring again." The Steeler-turned-Bengal-turned-Steeler-turned-Patriot has done little to get himself in the good graces of Pittsburgh fans recently.